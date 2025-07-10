International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/un-regularly-spread-ukraines-lies--moscow-on-guterres-remarks-on-russian-drone-attacks-1122422360.html
UN Regularly Spread Ukraine's Lies — Moscow on Guterres' Remarks on Russian Drone Attacks
UN Regularly Spread Ukraine's Lies — Moscow on Guterres' Remarks on Russian Drone Attacks
Sputnik International
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his subordinates regularly spread the lies fabricated by Kiev and Western countries, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Thursday, commenting on the UN chief's remark about the allegedly largest series of attacks by Russian UAVs and missiles.
2025-07-10T09:13+0000
2025-07-10T09:23+0000
world
the united nations (un)
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_0:104:3271:1943_1920x0_80_0_0_fdf948a73b7716d4c52420b94e4b8344.jpg
On July 5, Guterres strongly condemned "what is believed to be the largest series of attacks by Russia in the last three years using UAVs and missiles" that allegedly disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and expressed concern about "the dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties," the ministry said in a statement.It is absurd to assume that Russia has grounds to create difficulties for the safe operation of the ZNPP, as it is Moscow that is responsible for ensuring the safety of the plant, the statement read, adding that the Russian armed forces only strike Ukraine's military targets, while Kiev constantly attacks civilian targets.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/us-supplies-ukraine-with-artillery-shells-mobile-rocket-artillery-missiles---reports-1122421476.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/19/1119498690_270:0:2999:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_bf4b811daeb3647006b243986a16cb35.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukraine crisis, anti-russian propaganda, anti-russian sentiment, ukraine lies
ukraine crisis, anti-russian propaganda, anti-russian sentiment, ukraine lies

UN Regularly Spread Ukraine's Lies — Moscow on Guterres' Remarks on Russian Drone Attacks

09:13 GMT 10.07.2025 (Updated: 09:23 GMT 10.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Ministry - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Belousov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his subordinates regularly spread the lies fabricated by Kiev and Western countries, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Thursday, commenting on the UN chief's remark about the allegedly largest series of attacks by Russian UAVs and missiles.
On July 5, Guterres strongly condemned "what is believed to be the largest series of attacks by Russia in the last three years using UAVs and missiles" that allegedly disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and expressed concern about "the dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties," the ministry said in a statement.

"[Antonio] Guterres and his subordinates regularly pick up and replicate the lies fabricated by the Kiev regime and Western capitals and aimed at discrediting Russia. They consistently keep silent about Kiev’s flagrant violations of international humanitarian law or, at best, limit themselves to calls for restraint on both sides. With such double standards, the Secretariat’s leadership grossly violates Article 100 of the UN Charter, which requires it to adhere to the principles of impartiality and equidistance," the ministry said.

It is absurd to assume that Russia has grounds to create difficulties for the safe operation of the ZNPP, as it is Moscow that is responsible for ensuring the safety of the plant, the statement read, adding that the Russian armed forces only strike Ukraine's military targets, while Kiev constantly attacks civilian targets.
155 mm M795 artillery projectiles are stored for shipping to other facilities to complete the manufacturing process at the Scranton Army Ammunition Plant in Scranton, Pa., Thursday, April 13, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.07.2025
World
US Supplies Ukraine With Artillery Shells, Mobile Rocket Artillery Missiles - Reports
04:59 GMT
"Russia insists that UN officials abandon their biased course, demands that they stop acting as mouthpieces for Western propaganda and disseminators of disinformation and fakes, take a neutral and responsible position befitting their status, and rely only on verified sources of information," the statement said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала