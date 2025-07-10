https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/un-regularly-spread-ukraines-lies--moscow-on-guterres-remarks-on-russian-drone-attacks-1122422360.html
UN Regularly Spread Ukraine's Lies — Moscow on Guterres' Remarks on Russian Drone Attacks
United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his subordinates regularly spread the lies fabricated by Kiev and Western countries, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Thursday, commenting on the UN chief's remark about the allegedly largest series of attacks by Russian UAVs and missiles.
It is absurd to assume that Russia has grounds to create difficulties for the safe operation of the ZNPP, as it is Moscow that is responsible for ensuring the safety of the plant, the statement read, adding that the Russian armed forces only strike Ukraine's military targets, while Kiev constantly attacks civilian targets.
On July 5, Guterres strongly condemned "what is believed to be the largest series of attacks by Russia in the last three years using UAVs and missiles" that allegedly disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and expressed concern about "the dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties," the ministry said in a statement.
"[Antonio] Guterres and his subordinates regularly pick up and replicate the lies fabricated by the Kiev regime and Western capitals and aimed at discrediting Russia. They consistently keep silent about Kiev’s flagrant violations of international humanitarian law or, at best, limit themselves to calls for restraint on both sides. With such double standards, the Secretariat’s leadership grossly violates Article 100 of the UN Charter, which requires it to adhere to the principles of impartiality and equidistance," the ministry said.
It is absurd to assume that Russia has grounds to create difficulties for the safe operation of the ZNPP, as it is Moscow that is responsible for ensuring the safety of the plant, the statement read, adding that the Russian armed forces only strike Ukraine's military targets, while Kiev constantly attacks civilian targets.
"Russia insists that UN officials abandon their biased course, demands that they stop acting as mouthpieces for Western propaganda and disseminators of disinformation and fakes, take a neutral and responsible position befitting their status, and rely only on verified sources of information," the statement said.