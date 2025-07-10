https://sputnikglobe.com/20250710/un-regularly-spread-ukraines-lies--moscow-on-guterres-remarks-on-russian-drone-attacks-1122422360.html

UN Regularly Spread Ukraine's Lies — Moscow on Guterres' Remarks on Russian Drone Attacks

UN Regularly Spread Ukraine's Lies — Moscow on Guterres' Remarks on Russian Drone Attacks

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres and his subordinates regularly spread the lies fabricated by Kiev and Western countries, the Russian Foreign ministry said on Thursday, commenting on the UN chief's remark about the allegedly largest series of attacks by Russian UAVs and missiles.

On July 5, Guterres strongly condemned "what is believed to be the largest series of attacks by Russia in the last three years using UAVs and missiles" that allegedly disrupted the power supply to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP), and expressed concern about "the dangerous escalation and the growing number of civilian casualties," the ministry said in a statement.It is absurd to assume that Russia has grounds to create difficulties for the safe operation of the ZNPP, as it is Moscow that is responsible for ensuring the safety of the plant, the statement read, adding that the Russian armed forces only strike Ukraine's military targets, while Kiev constantly attacks civilian targets.

