https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/iran-says-over-90-of-missiles-hit-targets-in-retaliatory-strikes-on-israel-1122427745.html

Iran Says Over 90% of Missiles Hit Targets in Retaliatory Strikes on Israel

Iran Says Over 90% of Missiles Hit Targets in Retaliatory Strikes on Israel

Sputnik International

More than 90% of Iranian missiles hit their targets during Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel in the final days of the 12-day war, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.

2025-07-11T11:37+0000

2025-07-11T11:37+0000

2025-07-11T11:37+0000

world

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

donald trump

iran

israel

iran-israel row

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/01/0c/1121414319_0:110:2100:1291_1920x0_80_0_0_b9cb2a0a99364d58de3fb83668bfd2fc.jpg

Ghalibaf added that at least 500 people could have been killed in Iran's strikes on Israel, since there are certain "[statistical] standards for casualties" for any number of victims. He reported on existing information about 3,500 people injured in Israel, a figure which, according to Ghalibaf, should account for at least 500 deaths. In late June, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the number of casualties from Iranian missile attacks during the entire period of hostilities between the countries had risen to 1,472, with 28 fatalities. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/us-and-israel-pursue-regime-change-in-iran-via-lies-and-weaponizing-of-iaea-1122386723.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/us-strikes-on-iran-the-fallout-myth-1122367835.html

iran

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

middle east crisis, iran-israel row, iran clashes with israel, israel hostilities