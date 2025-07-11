International
Iran Says Over 90% of Missiles Hit Targets in Retaliatory Strikes on Israel
Iran Says Over 90% of Missiles Hit Targets in Retaliatory Strikes on Israel
More than 90% of Iranian missiles hit their targets during Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel in the final days of the 12-day war, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
Ghalibaf added that at least 500 people could have been killed in Iran's strikes on Israel, since there are certain "[statistical] standards for casualties" for any number of victims. He reported on existing information about 3,500 people injured in Israel, a figure which, according to Ghalibaf, should account for at least 500 deaths. In late June, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the number of casualties from Iranian missile attacks during the entire period of hostilities between the countries had risen to 1,472, with 28 fatalities. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.
Iran Says Over 90% of Missiles Hit Targets in Retaliatory Strikes on Israel

TEHRAN (Sputnik) - More than 90% of Iranian missiles hit their targets during Iran's retaliatory strikes against Israel in the final days of the 12-day war, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said.
"More than 90% of our missiles in recent days [of the war] reached their targets," the official was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.
Ghalibaf added that at least 500 people could have been killed in Iran's strikes on Israel, since there are certain "[statistical] standards for casualties" for any number of victims. He reported on existing information about 3,500 people injured in Israel, a figure which, according to Ghalibaf, should account for at least 500 deaths.
In late June, the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the number of casualties from Iranian missile attacks during the entire period of hostilities between the countries had risen to 1,472, with 28 fatalities.
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which struck Iranian nuclear facilities on June 22. Tehran retaliated by attacking US air base Al Udeid in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the war.
Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.
