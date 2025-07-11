https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/moscows-economy-defies-sanctions-with-rapid-growth-and-technological-prowess-1122430428.html
Moscow's Economy Defies Sanctions With Rapid Growth and Technological Prowess
Moscow's economy has been expanding at an average rate of 4.7% over the past 5 years, despite challenges like COVID-19 and incessant sanctions, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Sputnik.
“We’ve faced recessions, sanctions, and global instability, but our growth continued to rise. If we look at the five-year plan until 2020, we were growing at 1-2% annually, but now it’s 4.7%.” He also emphasized that Moscow’s IT sector has enlarged more than fourfold in recent years, driven by AI platforms that have fueled advances in healthcare, transportation, and security. As a result, Moscow has become a global leader in AI-based disease diagnosis, with 18 million studies conducted to date. Furthermore, Sobyanin noted that AI-powered facial recognition and intelligent security systems have significantly reduced crime rates, establishing Moscow as one of the safest cities in the world. The answer to how the nation has overcome such massive difficulties may lie in the "mysterious Russian soul." "The more they put pressure on us, the stronger we become," Sobyanin insisted.
19:51 GMT 11.07.2025 (Updated: 09:52 GMT 12.07.2025)
Moscow's economy has been expanding at an average rate of 4.7% over the past 5 years, despite challenges like COVID-19 and incessant sanctions, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin told Sputnik.
"We've faced recessions, sanctions, and global instability, but our growth continued to rise. If we look at the five-year plan until 2020, we were growing at 1-2% annually, but now it's 4.7%."
He also emphasized that Moscow's IT sector has enlarged more than fourfold in recent years, driven by AI platforms that have fueled advances in healthcare, transportation, and security. As a result, Moscow has become a global leader in AI-based disease diagnosis, with 18 million studies conducted to date.
Furthermore, Sobyanin noted that AI-powered facial recognition and intelligent security systems have significantly reduced crime rates, establishing Moscow as one of the safest cities in the world. The answer to how the nation has overcome such massive difficulties may lie in the "mysterious Russian soul." "The more they put pressure on us, the stronger we become," Sobyanin insisted.
