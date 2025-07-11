https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/russian-forces-take-control-of-zelenaya-dolina--settlement-in-dpr--1122427583.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Zelenaya Dolina Settlement in DPR

Sputnik International

Russia's Zapad Battlegroup took control of the village of Zelenaya Dolina in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated up to 3,040 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.The Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated over 1,550 Ukrainian soldiers, the Sever Battlegroup has eliminated more than 1,260 Ukrainian servicepeople, and the Yug Battlegroup has eliminated over 1,080 Ukrainian troops over the given period, the ministry said.The Vostok Battlegroup took control of 2 villages in the Donetsk People's Republic in the past week, and Kiev lost over 1,400 soldiers, the ministry added.The Russian forces carried out 6 group strikes over the past week, including with the Kinzhal aeroballistic hypersonic missiles, on Ukraine's defense industry, energy infrastructure facilities, and airfields.

