Ukraine's New Arms Plan? EU Pays, US Cashes in, NATO Watches

US President Donald Trump said NATO, to which Washington also belongs, will pay for American weapons that the alliance will subsequently supply to Ukraine.

2025-07-11T17:03+0000

2025-07-11T17:03+0000

2025-07-11T17:03+0000

analysis

russia-nato showdown

nato

ukrainian crisis

donald trump

european union (eu)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1e/1118188336_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_25a450db12a2654c3dcb176473c612a7.jpg

Strategic analyst Paolo Raffone (CIPI Foundation, Brussels) explains how Washington’s role is evolving:He describes a triangulation scheme: Who pays and who supplies? And what can they afford?

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, russia special op ukraine, military ukraine, ukraine conflict