Azerbaijani Press Council's Claims Against Sputnik 'Empty as Drum' - Rossiya Segodnya CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani Press Council's allegation about Sputnik Azerbaijan's subversive activities are unfounded and as empty as a drum, Dmitry
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Azerbaijani Press Council's allegation about Sputnik Azerbaijan's subversive activities are unfounded and as empty as a drum, Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya international media group, Sputnik's parent company, said on Saturday.
The Azerbaijan Press Council has made accusations in response to an open letter from the Russian Union of Journalists, which contained a protest against the arrest of Sputnik Azerbaijan employees. The council alleged that Russia was using the media agency as a "tool of foreign policy influence" and insisted that there was no issue of media oppression in Azerbaijan.
"The Azerbaijani Press Council's accusations are as empty as a drum. Colleagues cannot provide a single example to support their thesis that Sputnik Azerbaijan was engaged in subversive activities in the country," Kiselev said.
On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), including editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov.
Rossiya Segodnya considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees. Kartavykh's health condition is alarming, he needs medications, including insulin, the media group said.
The media group has called for strict adherence to the law by the Azerbaijani law enforcement
agencies and the immediate release of individuals who were carrying out their professional duties.
Kiselev has said that the unfolding situation is unfair and appears to be a deliberate attempt to worsen relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.