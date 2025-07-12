International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/baltic-sea-will-remain-common-despite-nato-fantasies---russian-ambassador-1122429045.html
Baltic Sea Will Remain Common Despite NATO Fantasies - Russian Ambassador
Baltic Sea Will Remain Common Despite NATO Fantasies - Russian Ambassador
Sputnik International
The Baltic Sea will remain a common space for all regional states, no matter what NATO countries "fantasize" about, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-07-12T05:44+0000
2025-07-12T05:44+0000
world
baltic sea
russia
nato
denmark
regional security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122295526_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ec3b036ffcd6ee336ca9a48c9033ea94.jpg
"Whatever the alliance's countries fantasize about, the Baltic Sea was, remains and will be a common space for all states in the region without exception," Barbin said. He said the course chosen by Denmark and NATO countries to militarize the Baltic Sea region has no future. The ambassador said the increase in military activity does not delay, but increases the risk of a conflict, especially in the absence of direct dialogue and mutual trust between Russia and NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250620/russia-adjusts-baltic-sea-borders-amid-nato-war-prep-on-its-doorstep--1122295418.html
baltic sea
russia
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/14/1122295526_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_548e1082252bd39375361ba2c3a663c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
baltic sea, nato countries, russian ambassador to denmark vladimir barbin, regional states
baltic sea, nato countries, russian ambassador to denmark vladimir barbin, regional states

Baltic Sea Will Remain Common Despite NATO Fantasies - Russian Ambassador

05:44 GMT 12.07.2025
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ / Go to the mediabankA Russian warship takes part in planned exercises of the Russian Baltic Fleet involving 3,000 military personnel, 20 warships, around 25 aircraft and helicopters, and up to 70 units of military and specialised equipment to defend their bases in the Baltic Sea, Russia.
A Russian warship takes part in planned exercises of the Russian Baltic Fleet involving 3,000 military personnel, 20 warships, around 25 aircraft and helicopters, and up to 70 units of military and specialised equipment to defend their bases in the Baltic Sea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
© Sputnik / Пресс-служба Минобороны РФ
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Baltic Sea will remain a common space for all regional states, no matter what NATO countries "fantasize" about, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Whatever the alliance's countries fantasize about, the Baltic Sea was, remains and will be a common space for all states in the region without exception," Barbin said.
He said the course chosen by Denmark and NATO countries to militarize the Baltic Sea region has no future.
The ambassador said the increase in military activity does not delay, but increases the risk of a conflict, especially in the absence of direct dialogue and mutual trust between Russia and NATO.
A Russian warship takes part in planned exercises of the Russian Baltic Fleet involving 3,000 military personnel, 20 warships, around 25 aircraft and helicopters, and up to 70 units of military and specialised equipment to defend their bases in the Baltic Sea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.06.2025
Russia
Russia Adjusts Baltic Sea Borders Amid NATO War Prep on its Doorstep
20 June, 07:47 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала