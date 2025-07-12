https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/baltic-sea-will-remain-common-despite-nato-fantasies---russian-ambassador-1122429045.html
Baltic Sea Will Remain Common Despite NATO Fantasies - Russian Ambassador
Baltic Sea Will Remain Common Despite NATO Fantasies - Russian Ambassador
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Baltic Sea will remain a common space for all regional states, no matter what NATO countries "fantasize" about, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"Whatever the alliance's countries fantasize about, the Baltic Sea was, remains and will be a common space for all states in the region without exception," Barbin said.
He said the course chosen by Denmark and NATO countries to militarize the Baltic Sea region
has no future.
The ambassador said the increase in military activity does not delay, but increases the risk of a conflict, especially in the absence of direct dialogue and mutual trust between Russia and NATO.