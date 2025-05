https://sputnikglobe.com/20250528/western-countries-create-military-tension-in-baltic-sea---putins-aide-1122147019.html

Western Countries Create Military Tension in Baltic Sea - Putin's Aide

Western countries are creating military tension in the Baltic Sea, and Russia is already taking retaliatory measures, Russian presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev said on Wednesday.

"In addition to the ongoing sanctions pressure on Russia, Western countries are creating military tension in the Baltic Sea, including by provocative actions. Under these conditions, we are forced to take and are already taking retaliatory measures," Patrushev said during a meeting on the development of the fishery complex of Russia's Kaliningrad Region. Europe is pursuing a policy of escalation of the conflict situation in the Baltic Sea, Patrushev added.

