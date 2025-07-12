https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/denmark-leads-natos-baltic-troop-build-up-sparking-russian-concerns-1122429730.html

Denmark Leads NATO’s Baltic Troop Build-Up, Sparking Russian Concerns

The Danish authorities are in favor of increasing NATO activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.

"NATO's regional cooperation format is developing with the participation of the Nordic and Baltic states, as well as Germany and Poland. Copenhagen is in favor of increasing the alliance's military activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening... the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states," Barbin said. He said Denmark's area of special responsibility within NATO is Latvia. Denmark commands the Multinational Division North of the joint NATO armed forces there, which includes a Danish battalion task force on a rotational basis, he said. According to the head of the diplomatic mission, Denmark actively promoted the entry and then integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO's military structures and activities. He said the Nordic countries are currently conducting joint operational military planning, interacting on logistics issues, collaborating in military production, and increasing military mobility as part of the development of NATO strategic corridors. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.

