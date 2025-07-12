https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/denmark-leads-natos-baltic-troop-build-up-sparking-russian-concerns-1122429730.html
Denmark Leads NATO’s Baltic Troop Build-Up, Sparking Russian Concerns
Denmark Leads NATO’s Baltic Troop Build-Up, Sparking Russian Concerns
Sputnik International
The Danish authorities are in favor of increasing NATO activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-07-12T08:59+0000
2025-07-12T08:59+0000
2025-07-12T08:59+0000
world
europe
baltic sea
russia
denmark
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_647f49494a23d771b5468a468f77537e.png
"NATO's regional cooperation format is developing with the participation of the Nordic and Baltic states, as well as Germany and Poland. Copenhagen is in favor of increasing the alliance's military activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening... the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states," Barbin said. He said Denmark's area of special responsibility within NATO is Latvia. Denmark commands the Multinational Division North of the joint NATO armed forces there, which includes a Danish battalion task force on a rotational basis, he said. According to the head of the diplomatic mission, Denmark actively promoted the entry and then integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO's military structures and activities. He said the Nordic countries are currently conducting joint operational military planning, interacting on logistics issues, collaborating in military production, and increasing military mobility as part of the development of NATO strategic corridors. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/baltic-sea-will-remain-common-despite-nato-fantasies---russian-ambassador-1122429045.html
baltic sea
russia
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_74d4193c33cb21c3d65a3957b465d864.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
danish authorities, nato activity in the baltic sea region, nato troops in the baltic states
danish authorities, nato activity in the baltic sea region, nato troops in the baltic states
Denmark Leads NATO’s Baltic Troop Build-Up, Sparking Russian Concerns
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Danish authorities are in favor of increasing NATO activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"NATO's regional cooperation format is developing with the participation of the Nordic and Baltic states, as well as Germany and Poland. Copenhagen is in favor of increasing the alliance's military activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening... the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states," Barbin said.
He said Denmark's area of special responsibility within NATO is Latvia. Denmark commands the Multinational Division North of the joint NATO armed forces there, which includes a Danish battalion task force on a rotational basis, he said.
According to the head of the diplomatic mission, Denmark actively promoted the entry and then integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO's military structures and activities.
"For these purposes, the Nordic defense cooperation format (NORDEFCO), which Denmark chaired in 2024, was actively used. An agreement was reached that NORDEFCO will henceforth be built in accordance with NATO plans and concepts and will help strengthen NATO's positions in Northern Europe," Barbin said.
He said the Nordic countries are currently conducting joint operational military planning, interacting on logistics issues, collaborating in military production, and increasing military mobility as part of the development of NATO strategic corridors
.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.