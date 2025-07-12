International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/denmark-leads-natos-baltic-troop-build-up-sparking-russian-concerns-1122429730.html
Denmark Leads NATO’s Baltic Troop Build-Up, Sparking Russian Concerns
Denmark Leads NATO’s Baltic Troop Build-Up, Sparking Russian Concerns
Sputnik International
The Danish authorities are in favor of increasing NATO activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.
2025-07-12T08:59+0000
2025-07-12T08:59+0000
world
europe
baltic sea
russia
denmark
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_0:0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_647f49494a23d771b5468a468f77537e.png
"NATO's regional cooperation format is developing with the participation of the Nordic and Baltic states, as well as Germany and Poland. Copenhagen is in favor of increasing the alliance's military activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening... the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states," Barbin said. He said Denmark's area of special responsibility within NATO is Latvia. Denmark commands the Multinational Division North of the joint NATO armed forces there, which includes a Danish battalion task force on a rotational basis, he said. According to the head of the diplomatic mission, Denmark actively promoted the entry and then integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO's military structures and activities. He said the Nordic countries are currently conducting joint operational military planning, interacting on logistics issues, collaborating in military production, and increasing military mobility as part of the development of NATO strategic corridors. In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/baltic-sea-will-remain-common-despite-nato-fantasies---russian-ambassador-1122429045.html
baltic sea
russia
denmark
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/04/1103783684_160:0:1120:720_1920x0_80_0_0_74d4193c33cb21c3d65a3957b465d864.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
danish authorities, nato activity in the baltic sea region, nato troops in the baltic states
danish authorities, nato activity in the baltic sea region, nato troops in the baltic states

Denmark Leads NATO’s Baltic Troop Build-Up, Sparking Russian Concerns

08:59 GMT 12.07.2025
© SputnikNATO logo
NATO logo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
© Sputnik
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Danish authorities are in favor of increasing NATO activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states, Russian Ambassador to Copenhagen Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with Sputnik.
"NATO's regional cooperation format is developing with the participation of the Nordic and Baltic states, as well as Germany and Poland. Copenhagen is in favor of increasing the alliance's military activity in the Baltic Sea region and strengthening... the presence of NATO troops in the Baltic states," Barbin said.
He said Denmark's area of special responsibility within NATO is Latvia. Denmark commands the Multinational Division North of the joint NATO armed forces there, which includes a Danish battalion task force on a rotational basis, he said.
According to the head of the diplomatic mission, Denmark actively promoted the entry and then integration of Sweden and Finland into NATO's military structures and activities.
"For these purposes, the Nordic defense cooperation format (NORDEFCO), which Denmark chaired in 2024, was actively used. An agreement was reached that NORDEFCO will henceforth be built in accordance with NATO plans and concepts and will help strengthen NATO's positions in Northern Europe," Barbin said.
He said the Nordic countries are currently conducting joint operational military planning, interacting on logistics issues, collaborating in military production, and increasing military mobility as part of the development of NATO strategic corridors.
In recent years, Russia has been flagging up NATO's unprecedented activity and buildup of troops near its western borders. The Kremlin has stated that Russia does not threaten anyone, but would not ignore actions that are potentially dangerous to its interests.
A Russian warship takes part in planned exercises of the Russian Baltic Fleet involving 3,000 military personnel, 20 warships, around 25 aircraft and helicopters, and up to 70 units of military and specialised equipment to defend their bases in the Baltic Sea, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
World
Baltic Sea Will Remain Common Despite NATO Fantasies - Russian Ambassador
05:44 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала