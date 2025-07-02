International
Sputnik International
US Envoy to NATO Says Iran Should Ultimately Become Part of Global Community
US Envoy to NATO Says Iran Should Ultimately Become Part of Global Community
The United States is closely monitoring Iran’s plans to engage with the West and expects it to eventually become a "functioning" member of the global community, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday.
Whitaker stated that Iran's nuclear capabilities were obliterated as a result of the recent US strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which carried out a one-time attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. The next day, Tehran launched missile strikes on the US's Al Udeid base in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said late on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." The following day, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.
2025
US Envoy to NATO Says Iran Should Ultimately Become Part of Global Community

15:22 GMT 02.07.2025
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is closely monitoring Iran’s plans to engage with the West and expects it to eventually become a "functioning" member of the global community, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday.
"Ultimately, you know, Iran should be a functioning member of the global community. President Trump's been clear they cannot have a nuclear weapon," Whitaker told Fox Business. "And obviously, you know, we're watching very carefully what they're planning on doing and how they're planning on engaging with the West and with the United States of America."
Whitaker stated that Iran's nuclear capabilities were obliterated as a result of the recent US strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities.
"They're going to need a lot of shovels to dig out of that collapsed structure at Fordow," he added. "They should not rebuild their nuclear capabilities, they should join the the world and the way that it's run, and make sure that they are entitled to and want peace, and their people for sure want peace, and that, that's what their leadership, delivers."
On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which carried out a one-time attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. The next day, Tehran launched missile strikes on the US's Al Udeid base in Qatar.
US President Donald Trump said late on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." The following day, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it.
Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.
