https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/us-envoy-to-nato-says-iran-should-ultimately-become-part-of-global-community-1122386127.html

US Envoy to NATO Says Iran Should Ultimately Become Part of Global Community

US Envoy to NATO Says Iran Should Ultimately Become Part of Global Community

Sputnik International

The United States is closely monitoring Iran’s plans to engage with the West and expects it to eventually become a "functioning" member of the global community, US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on Wednesday.

2025-07-02T15:22+0000

2025-07-02T15:22+0000

2025-07-02T15:22+0000

world

iran

us

us-iran relations

nato

israel

tehran

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/06/1c/1122356301_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0e50cfe0fee08321e7bdf919082164ae.jpg

Whitaker stated that Iran's nuclear capabilities were obliterated as a result of the recent US strikes on the country’s nuclear facilities. On the night of June 13, Israel launched an operation against Iran, accusing it of implementing a secret military nuclear program. Iran rejected the accusations, responding with its own attacks. For 12 days the parties exchanged strikes, which were joined by the United States, which carried out a one-time attack on Iran's nuclear facilities on the night of June 22. The next day, Tehran launched missile strikes on the US's Al Udeid base in Qatar. US President Donald Trump said late on June 23 that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire to end the "12-day war." The following day, Trump said that the ceasefire between Iran and Israel was now in effect, urging the sides not to violate it. Iran denies the military dimension of its nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency has not seen concrete evidence that Iran has an active nuclear weapons program, Director General Rafael Grossi said on June 18.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250702/iran-cuts-off-iaea-over-nuclear-safety-concerns-labels-agency-servant-of-israel-1122383851.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250701/irans-nuclear-program-remains-largely-intact-after-us-strikes--1122375227.html

iran

israel

tehran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us iran row, israel-iran row, iran clashes israel, mideast conflict, iran nuclear program