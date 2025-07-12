International
Tehran has not halted cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but the form of cooperation will change due to recent events, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following the 12-day war with Israel.
"Our cooperation with the IAEA has not ceased, but it will take on a new form, which is absolutely natural considering the existing 'on-the-ground' reality and recent events," Araghchi told a meeting with diplomats from various countries at the ministry.he stressed that new legislation will mean all future cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will be regulated by the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic.Tehran remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Araghchi added.In late , Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the introduction of a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA.He described the agency as "a defender and servant" of Israel and declared that continuing cooperation with the IAEA was impossible until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities was guaranteed.
Iran Has Not Stopped Cooperation With IAEA, But Form Will Change — Foreign Minister

14:00 GMT 12.07.2025
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021.
FILE - The flag of Iran waves in front of the the International Center building with the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, in Vienna, AustriaI, May 24, 2021. On Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, negotiators are gathering in Vienna to resume efforts to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, with hopes of quick progress muted after the arrival of a hard-line new government in Tehran led to a more than five-month hiatus. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter, FILE) - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.07.2025
© AP Photo / Florian Schroetter
Tehran has not halted cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but the form of cooperation will change due to recent events, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following the 12-day war with Israel.
"Our cooperation with the IAEA has not ceased, but it will take on a new form, which is absolutely natural considering the existing 'on-the-ground' reality and recent events," Araghchi told a meeting with diplomats from various countries at the ministry.
he stressed that new legislation will mean all future cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will be regulated by the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic.
Tehran remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Araghchi added.

"Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and will remain so," Araghchi said. "We are still and will remain a member of the NPT, committed to its provisions."

In late , Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the introduction of a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA.
He described the agency as "a defender and servant" of Israel and declared that continuing cooperation with the IAEA was impossible until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities was guaranteed.
