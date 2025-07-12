https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/iran-has-not-stopped-cooperation-with-iaea-but-form-will-change--foreign-minister-1122431103.html
Iran Has Not Stopped Cooperation With IAEA, But Form Will Change — Foreign Minister
Iran Has Not Stopped Cooperation With IAEA, But Form Will Change — Foreign Minister
Tehran has not halted cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), but the form of cooperation will change due to recent events, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said following the 12-day war with Israel.
"Our cooperation with the IAEA has not ceased, but it will take on a new form, which is absolutely natural considering the existing 'on-the-ground' reality and recent events," Araghchi told a meeting with diplomats from various countries at the ministry.

He stressed that new legislation will mean all future cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will be regulated by the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic.

Tehran remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Araghchi added.

In late June, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the introduction of a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA.

He described the agency as "a defender and servant" of Israel and declared that continuing cooperation with the IAEA was impossible until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities was guaranteed.
"Our cooperation with the IAEA has not ceased, but it will take on a new form, which is absolutely natural considering the existing 'on-the-ground' reality and recent events," Araghchi told a meeting with diplomats from various countries at the ministry.
he stressed that new legislation will mean all future cooperation between Iran and the IAEA will be regulated by the Supreme National Security Council of the Islamic Republic.
Tehran remains committed to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), Araghchi added.
"Iran’s nuclear program has always been peaceful and will remain so," Araghchi said. "We are still and will remain a member of the NPT, committed to its provisions."
In late , Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf announced the introduction of a law suspending cooperation with the IAEA
He described the agency as "a defender and servant" of Israel and declared that continuing cooperation with the IAEA was impossible until the security of Iran's nuclear facilities was guaranteed.