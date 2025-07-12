International
Russia Demands Action After Azerbaijan Unjustly Arrests Russian Journalists
Russia Demands Action After Azerbaijan Unjustly Arrests Russian Journalists
Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova has called for justice following the unjust detention of seven Russian nationals in Azerbaijan, with journalists from Sputnik Azerbaijan among those taken into custody. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has assured that swift action would be taken.
On June 30, seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan were arrested, including Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov, who were detained for four months. Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has condemned the actions of Azerbaijan's security forces, castigating the charges as fabricated and demanding the immediate release of the journalists. Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Rossiya Segodnya, described the situation as an injustice and suggested that it appears to be a deliberate attempt to harm Russian-Azerbaijani ties.
Russia Demands Action After Azerbaijan Unjustly Arrests Russian Journalists

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova has called for justice following the unjust detention of seven Russian nationals in Azerbaijan, with journalists from Sputnik Azerbaijan among those taken into custody. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has assured that swift action would be taken.
On June 30, seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan were arrested, including Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov, who were detained for four months.
Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has condemned the actions of Azerbaijan’s security forces, castigating the charges as fabricated and demanding the immediate release of the journalists.
Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Rossiya Segodnya, described the situation as an injustice and suggested that it appears to be a deliberate attempt to harm Russian-Azerbaijani ties.
