https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/russia-demands-action-after-azerbaijan-unjustly-arrests-russian-journalists-1122430674.html
Russia Demands Action After Azerbaijan Unjustly Arrests Russian Journalists
Russia Demands Action After Azerbaijan Unjustly Arrests Russian Journalists
Sputnik International
Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova has called for justice following the unjust detention of seven Russian nationals in Azerbaijan, with journalists from Sputnik Azerbaijan among those taken into custody. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has assured that swift action would be taken.
2025-07-12T09:35+0000
2025-07-12T09:35+0000
2025-07-12T09:35+0000
world
tatyana moskalkova
dmitry kiselev
azerbaijan
russia
rossiya segodnya
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104562/09/1045620909_0:208:2899:1839_1920x0_80_0_0_67b682af7b310a43ed906b271a7009d0.jpg
On June 30, seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan were arrested, including Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov, who were detained for four months. Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has condemned the actions of Azerbaijan’s security forces, castigating the charges as fabricated and demanding the immediate release of the journalists. Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Rossiya Segodnya, described the situation as an injustice and suggested that it appears to be a deliberate attempt to harm Russian-Azerbaijani ties.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250703/azerbaijans-srackdown-on-sputnik-journalists-outrageous-violation-of-all-norms-1122392162.html
azerbaijan
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104562/09/1045620909_85:0:2816:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ca8cf639d0c0ee1ddc81eb925cd5847a.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian commissioner for human rights tatyana moskalkova, russian nationals in azerbaijan, detention of seven russian nationals in azerbaijan
russian commissioner for human rights tatyana moskalkova, russian nationals in azerbaijan, detention of seven russian nationals in azerbaijan
Russia Demands Action After Azerbaijan Unjustly Arrests Russian Journalists
Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova has called for justice following the unjust detention of seven Russian nationals in Azerbaijan, with journalists from Sputnik Azerbaijan among those taken into custody. Azerbaijani Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva has assured that swift action would be taken.
On June 30, seven employees of Sputnik Azerbaijan were arrested, including Igor Kartavykh and Evgeny Belousov, who were detained for four months.
Rossiya Segodnya, Sputnik's parent media group, has condemned the actions of Azerbaijan’s security forces
, castigating the charges as fabricated and demanding the immediate release of the journalists.
Dmitry Kiselev, General Director of Rossiya Segodnya, described the situation as an injustice and suggested that it appears to be a deliberate attempt to harm Russian-Azerbaijani ties.