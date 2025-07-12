https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/telegram-ceo-accuses-french-authorities-of-hurting-free-speech-and-tech-1122429611.html

Telegram CEO Accuses French Authorities of Hurting Free Speech and Tech

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov accused on Saturday the French authorities of "waging a crusade" against freedom of speech and technological progress, saying this would cause decades-long economic damage to France.

On Friday, media reported that the French prosecutors had initiated a criminal investigation into the X social network over allegations that it manipulated its algorithms for the purposes of "foreign interference." US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, the owner of the X, agreed with Durov, saying "true" in response to his post. Durov was detained at a Paris airport in August 2024 on charges related to the criminal use of his messaging app, including terrorism, child pornography, drug trafficking, money laundering, and fraud. He was released on August 28 on a 5-million-euro ($5.5 million) bail and was forbidden to leave France, where he holds citizenship. In June, French authorities relaxed judicial control over Durov, allowing him to travel to Dubai for two weeks, Le Monde reported.

