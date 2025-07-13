https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/china-russia-relations-most-stable-mature-in-modern-world---foreign-minister-1122433929.html

China-Russia Relations 'Most Stable, Mature' in Modern World - Foreign Minister

Relations between Russia and China are the most stable, mature and strategically valuable among major countries in the modern world, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Sunday at a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Beijing.

Wang welcomed Lavrov's visit to China to take part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Foreign Ministers Council, according to a statement published by the Chinese Foreign Ministry. "Chinese-Russian relations are the most stable, mature and strategically valuable relations among major countries in today's world," Wang was quoted as saying by the ministry. The top Chinese diplomat added that both sides had always treated and developed cooperation in all areas "from a historical depth, strategic height and long-term perspective." In addition, Wang said that at present, "the priority direction is the joint preparation for the next stage of high-level contacts, deepening comprehensive strategic cooperation, promoting the development and revitalization of both sides, as well as jointly responding to the challenges brought by an unstable and changing world." China is ready to cooperate with Russia in planning the future development directions of the SCO and intensifying cooperation in all areas, Wang said.Russian, Chinese Foreign Ministers Discuss Ukraine CrisisRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, discussed the Ukraine crisis and other issues during talks in Beijing, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.Lavrov arrived in China on Sunday to take part in a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Foreign Ministers Council.The foreign ministers confirmed mutual support on issues pertaining to fundamental interests, including the protection of sovereignty, territorial integrity, and state unity in all its regional and ethnic diversity, the statement added.The Chinese Foreign Ministry confirmed that the Ukraine crisis and the Korean Peninsula situation were discussed at the meeting."The parties exchanged views on matters including the Korean Peninsula situation, the Ukraine crisis, and the Iranian nuclear issue," the Chinese ministry said.

