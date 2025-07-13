https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/chinas-defense-ministry-accuses-japan-of-creating-maritime-air-security-risks-1122433592.html
China's Defense Ministry Accuses Japan of Creating Maritime, Air Security Risks
China's Defense Ministry Accuses Japan of Creating Maritime, Air Security Risks
Sputnik International
The reconnaissance activities of Japanese military ships and aircraft targeting China are the root cause of maritime and air security risks between the two countries, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said on Sunday.
2025-07-13T14:16+0000
2025-07-13T14:16+0000
2025-07-13T14:16+0000
world
china
japan
east china sea
defense ministry
chinese defense ministry
air defense identification zone
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107810/77/1078107758_0:0:1062:597_1920x0_80_0_0_eca75af51873d3e32cab10acb027496f.jpg
"The Japanese aircraft's close-in reconnaissance and interference are the root causes of China-Japanese air and maritime security risks," Jiang said in a statement published on the ministry's website. He said the Chinese military has recently detected multiple Japanese military reconnaissance planes entering China's Air Defense Identification Zone in the East China Sea, purportedly for close-in reconnaissance. Chinese military aircraft have verified, identified, tracked and monitored the Japanese planes in a manner that was aligned with law and "fully justified, reasonable, professional and standardized," the spokesman said. The two Asian neighbors have a long-standing dispute over the Japanese-administered, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/us-and-japan-plot-dual-use-ships-as-china-fires-warning-shots-against-confrontation-1121945707.html
china
japan
east china sea
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107810/77/1078107758_0:0:796:597_1920x0_80_0_0_c813216ec5ad9c0eba1cce7d10b0be1f.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
china's defense ministry, chinese defense ministry, aircraft targeting china, japanese military ships
china's defense ministry, chinese defense ministry, aircraft targeting china, japanese military ships
China's Defense Ministry Accuses Japan of Creating Maritime, Air Security Risks
BEIJING (Sputnik) - The reconnaissance activities of Japanese military ships and aircraft targeting China are the root cause of maritime and air security risks between the two countries, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said on Sunday.
"The Japanese aircraft's close-in reconnaissance and interference are the root causes of China-Japanese air and maritime security risks," Jiang said in a statement published on the ministry's website.
He said the Chinese military has recently detected multiple Japanese military reconnaissance planes entering China's Air Defense Identification Zone in the East China Sea, purportedly for close-in reconnaissance. Chinese military
aircraft have verified, identified, tracked and monitored the Japanese planes in a manner that was aligned with law and "fully justified, reasonable, professional and standardized," the spokesman said.
"We hope that Japan will work with China to create an atmosphere for the stable development of bilateral relations," Jiang said.
The two Asian neighbors have a long-standing dispute over the Japanese-administered, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea
.