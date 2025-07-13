https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/chinas-defense-ministry-accuses-japan-of-creating-maritime-air-security-risks-1122433592.html

China's Defense Ministry Accuses Japan of Creating Maritime, Air Security Risks

China's Defense Ministry Accuses Japan of Creating Maritime, Air Security Risks

Sputnik International

The reconnaissance activities of Japanese military ships and aircraft targeting China are the root cause of maritime and air security risks between the two countries, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Jiang Bin said on Sunday.

2025-07-13T14:16+0000

2025-07-13T14:16+0000

2025-07-13T14:16+0000

world

china

japan

east china sea

defense ministry

chinese defense ministry

air defense identification zone

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107810/77/1078107758_0:0:1062:597_1920x0_80_0_0_eca75af51873d3e32cab10acb027496f.jpg

"The Japanese aircraft's close-in reconnaissance and interference are the root causes of China-Japanese air and maritime security risks," Jiang said in a statement published on the ministry's website. He said the Chinese military has recently detected multiple Japanese military reconnaissance planes entering China's Air Defense Identification Zone in the East China Sea, purportedly for close-in reconnaissance. Chinese military aircraft have verified, identified, tracked and monitored the Japanese planes in a manner that was aligned with law and "fully justified, reasonable, professional and standardized," the spokesman said. The two Asian neighbors have a long-standing dispute over the Japanese-administered, Chinese-claimed Senkaku Islands in the East China Sea.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250428/us-and-japan-plot-dual-use-ships-as-china-fires-warning-shots-against-confrontation-1121945707.html

china

japan

east china sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

china's defense ministry, chinese defense ministry, aircraft targeting china, japanese military ships