German Industrial Lobby Urges EU, US Authorities to Prevent Escalation of Trade Conflict
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US would introduce 30% tariffs on goods from the EU from August 1, while previously introduced sectoral tariffs would remain in force. In a letter he published on Truth Social, Trump noted that if the EU wanted to increase its tariffs on US goods, the US will add "this number" to its 30% tariffs on goods from EU countries. He called on the German government, the European Commission and the US government "to find solutions very quickly in a substantive dialogue and avoid escalation." The time remaining before the tariffs come into force should be used for negotiations, Niedermark added. Earlier, against the backdrop of the US introducing 30% tariffs on EU goods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her continued intention to conclude a trade deal by August 1.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The German government, the United States and the European Commission should find a solution to the tariff issue as soon as possible and avoid escalation of the trade conflict, Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the board of the German Industrial Union (BDI), said.
US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US would introduce 30% tariffs on goods from the EU from August 1, while previously introduced sectoral tariffs would remain in force. In a letter he published on Truth Social, Trump noted that if the EU wanted to increase its tariffs on US goods, the US will add "this number" to its 30% tariffs on goods from EU countries.
"A trade conflict between two economic regions that are so closely linked is damaging economic recovery, innovation potential and ultimately trust in international cooperation," Niedermark said, as quoted by the WirtschaftsWoche business publication.
He called on the German government, the European Commission and the US government "to find solutions very quickly in a substantive dialogue and avoid escalation." The time remaining before the tariffs come into force should be used for negotiations, Niedermark added.
"The EU should not be forced to introduce retaliatory measures," he warned.
Earlier, against the backdrop of the US introducing 30% tariffs
on EU goods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her continued intention to conclude a trade deal by August 1.