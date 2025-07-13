https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/german-industrial-lobby-urges-eu-us-authorities-to-prevent-escalation-of-trade-conflict-1122432803.html

German Industrial Lobby Urges EU, US Authorities to Prevent Escalation of Trade Conflict

The German government, the United States and the European Commission should find a solution to the tariff issue as soon as possible and avoid escalation of the trade conflict, Wolfgang Niedermark, a member of the board of the German Industrial Union (BDI), said.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the US would introduce 30% tariffs on goods from the EU from August 1, while previously introduced sectoral tariffs would remain in force. In a letter he published on Truth Social, Trump noted that if the EU wanted to increase its tariffs on US goods, the US will add "this number" to its 30% tariffs on goods from EU countries. He called on the German government, the European Commission and the US government "to find solutions very quickly in a substantive dialogue and avoid escalation." The time remaining before the tariffs come into force should be used for negotiations, Niedermark added. Earlier, against the backdrop of the US introducing 30% tariffs on EU goods, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced her continued intention to conclude a trade deal by August 1.

