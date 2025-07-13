Military Situation in Baltic Worsening Due to NATO's Actions - Russian Ambassador

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/military-situation-in-baltic-worsening-due-to-natos-actions---russian-ambassador-1122432079.html
Russia notes the line of NATO countries on restricting freedom of navigation in the Baltic region, the military-political situation has become significantly more complicated because of this, the risks of escalation have increased, Russian Ambassador to Oslo Nikolay Korchunov told Sputnik.
"We note the deliberate line of NATO member countries on restricting freedom of navigation in the region, launching for these purposes, under the pretext of threats to underwater infrastructure, among other things, the alliance's mission 'Baltic Sentinel,' which is accompanied by the strengthening of the naval group operating in the open sea, as a result of which the military-political situation in the region has become significantly more complicated and the risks of possible escalation and conflict have increased," Korchunov said in an interview with the agency. The ambassador emphasized that the norms of international maritime law must be observed by all countries in the region. "We proceed from the imperative of compliance by all countries in the region with the norms of international maritime law and the exercise of restraint in the interests of ensuring commercial shipping and preventing military incidents. It is obvious that in the current conditions, the forces and means of the Baltic Fleet and other security services of the Russian Federation in the Baltic Sea region are an important factor in ensuring freedom of navigation both in the interests of the Russian Federation and third countries," Korchunov noted. He drew parallels with the actions of Russia's neighboring states in the past — Poland, Germany, Sweden — in the 17th-19th centuries.
on restricting freedom of navigation in the region, launching for these purposes, under the pretext of threats to underwater infrastructure, among other things, the alliance's mission 'Baltic Sentinel,' which is accompanied by the strengthening of the naval group operating in the open sea, as a result of which the military-political situation in the region has become significantly more complicated and the risks of possible escalation and conflict have increased," Korchunov said in an interview with the agency.
The ambassador emphasized that the norms of international maritime law must be observed by all countries in the region.
"We proceed from the imperative of compliance by all countries in the region with the norms of international maritime law and the exercise of restraint in the interests of ensuring commercial shipping and preventing military incidents. It is obvious that in the current conditions, the forces and means of the Baltic Fleet and other security services of the Russian Federation in the Baltic Sea region are an important factor in ensuring freedom of navigation both in the interests of the Russian Federation and third countries," Korchunov noted.
He drew parallels with the actions of Russia's neighboring states in the past — Poland, Germany, Sweden — in the 17th-19th centuries.
"They also tried with all their might to prevent the passage of ships carrying Russian goods through the Baltic to the priority markets of Britain, Holland and France. The Swedes did not even shy away from pirate seizures. Ultimately, these efforts, as is known, ended in failure. It is regrettable that the spirit of unfair rivalry and confrontation is once again being implanted in the Baltic, which for decades has been a platform for peaceful multilateral cooperation," the diplomat said.