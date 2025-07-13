https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/russia-expanding-buffer-zone-around-vovchansk-in-kharkov-region-1122433362.html
Russia Expanding Buffer Zone Around Vovchansk in Kharkov Region
The Russian armed forces are expanding the buffer zone around the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region to prevent the Ukrainian military from strikes on Russia's Belgorod Region, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Russian administration in the Kharkov Region, told Sputnik.
"We are holding back the enemy's offensive and counterattacks in this direction. And the enemy has already suffered very serious losses there … Our zone of control is also expanding around the city of Volchansk itself. That is, a sanitary zone that does not allow the enemy to strike the Belgorod Region with impunity," Ganchev said.More than 75 settlements in the Kharkov Region are under control of Russian forces, with Russian administration established in 35 of them, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of Russia's Kharkov Region Military–Civilian Administration, told Sputnik."The Military–Civilian Administration now has administrative control over 35 settlements in the Kupyansk district. Currently, more than 75 settlements in the Kharkov Region are under the control of the Russian armed forces," Ganchev said.
BELGOROD, Russia (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces are expanding the buffer zone around the city of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region to prevent the Ukrainian military from strikes on Russia's Belgorod Region, Vitaly Ganchev, the head of the Russian administration in the Kharkov Region, told Sputnik.
