Russia's Drone Warfare Tactics and Tech Evolving Too Fast for Ukraine's NATO Sponsors to Catch Up
Sputnik International
A new type of warfare is emerging in the skies over Ukraine — and it’s being shaped by a collision of cutting-edge drone tech by two powerful opposing military camps.
Switzerland’s Neue Zürcher Zeitung newspaper has warned that Russia’s drone operations are growing more and more sophisticated. UAVs now have better engines, more durable navigation and communication systems, and close in on their targets from higher attack vectors to avoid flak. It’s reportedly pushing Ukraine’s war machine to the brink.Russia’s advances are the consequence of a conflict that has seen the “collision” of the “most modern” military technologies available – to Russia on one side and Ukraine and NATO on the other, says veteran Russian military expert Andrey Koshkin.The same applies to tactics, Koshkin says, highlighting Russia’s latest strategy of deploying its drones in waves, using new attack vectors and tactics aimed at saturating air defenses, etc. Plus psychological attacks targeting Ukraine’s recruitment centers, feared and hated by most of the population, forcing them to disperse and hide in the basements of multi-story buildings, and effectively use civilians as human shields to avoid Russian attacks.US Lagging BehindA brand-new US Army tank platoon tactics manual put out earlier this month is surprisingly archaic when it comes to drone warfare, instructing tankers to use hand gestures, visual and audible cues and whatever onboard weapons are at hand to combat UAV threats.That’s because American troops aren’t fighting anywhere, Koshkin says. “They only fan the flames of conflict, send drones, study, recommend, advise, and so on. They themselves do not fight.”Ironically, Koshkin pointed out, “this does not stop” the US “from sending their instructors and teaching the whole world how to use unmanned aircraft…But they do not have the combat experience that Russia’s armed forces, Ukraine’s armed forces, mercenaries, etc. are acquiring on the line of contact.”The Army manual is really a symptom of the “business-military schemes” formulated by the current US administration, according to Koshkin. The entire US approach to global conflicts has become about arms deals - selling pricey gear to Europe to give Ukraine, keeping US troops safely out of harm's way, and calling it “support.”That’s why the DoD is so lax about adapting to the drone warfare revolution that’s currently underway, the analyst says.
"The desire to constantly improve, to avoid signal suppression tools results in the creation of fiberoptic means of signal transmission; elements of AI are deployed so that drones operating in areas of heightened anti-drone defenses can still carry out their missions. In other words, innovations are being born and immediately applied, all of them aimed at improving the quality of unmanned vehicles," Koshkin told Sputnik.
