Russian Forces Strike Mercenary Hubs in Ukraine

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that its armed forces used drones, projectiles and artillery to strike hubs of Ukrainian military recruitment and temporary deployment stations of Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries across 133 localities.

According to the ministry, "operational-tactical aviation, strike drones, missile troops, and artillery of the Russian Armed Forces hit territorial recruitment centers, as well as the temporary deployment points of Ukrainian forces and foreign mercenaries in 133 areas."

Russia Strike Ukrainian Military Facilities
Russia targeted Ukrainian military-industrial facilities in an overnight grouped air strike in the cities of Lvov, Kharkov and Lutsk, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine Loses Up to 450 Soldiers in Combat With Russia's Battlegroup
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr (Center) group of forces has eliminated up to 450 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated up to 225 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, two artillery pieces, three electronic warfare stations, an Israel-made RADA radar, and five ammunition depots.

Battlegroup Vostok has eliminated up to 190 Ukrainian soldiers, one armored combat vehicle, 10 motor vehicles, one artillery piece, and two electronic warfare stations.

Russia's Battlegroup Yug has eliminated over 185 Ukrainian soldiers, one motor vehicle, an ammo depot, while the Sever (North) group has eliminated over 170 Ukrainian soldiers, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, one field artillery piece, one electronic warfare station, and three material storage facilities.

Battlegroup Dnepr has eliminated up to 60 Ukrainian fighters, eight motor vehicles, nine radio warfare stations, an ammo depot and two warehouses.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that its armed forces used drones, projectiles and artillery to strike hubs of Ukrainian military recruitment and temporary deployment stations of Ukrainian fighters and mercenaries across 133 localities.

