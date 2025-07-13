https://sputnikglobe.com/20250713/ukraine-refuses-to-pay-compensation-to-families-of-fallen-soldiers---underground-network-1122432319.html

Kiev authorities are refusing to pay compensation to the families of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) soldiers whose bodies were returned to Ukraine by Russia, using various pretexts, a source in the anti-fascist underground told Sputnik.

“Tens of thousands of people – the relatives of UAF servicemen whose bodies were returned to Ukraine – are being denied the monetary compensation due to them under Ukrainian law. For example, when a relative of a soldier whose body Russia returned from the Kursk region requested compensation, the Kiev authorities replied they would not pay anything because they lacked verified information, such as eyewitness testimony, that the serviceman died in combat in the line of duty,” the underground representative told Sputnik.The source explained that the soldier in question had multiple shrapnel wounds on his body, which could only have been caused by artillery fire.Earlier, Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky, who led the Russian delegation in talks with Ukraine in Istanbul, stated that Russia had returned the bodies of 6,060 deceased Ukrainian officers and soldiers. In exchange, Russia received the remains of 78 fallen Russian servicemen.

