https://sputnikglobe.com/20250606/russia-hits-seven-ukrainian-military-industrial-sites-in-retaliation-for-terror-attacks-1122200702.html

Russia Hits Seven Ukrainian Military-Industrial Sites in Retaliation for Terror Attacks

The Russian military inflicted a mass strike on the military targets connected to the Ukrainian armed forces in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks, the Russian Defense MInistry said on Friday.

Russia carried out six group strikes on the military-industrial complex enterprises and other military facilities of Ukraine in the past week, and all the targets were hit successfully, the ministry added.Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,435 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated more than 1,750 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad group has eliminated over 1,490 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.Kiev has also lost over 1,565 soldiers in battles with the Sever group and over 1,240 soldiers in battles with the Vostok group over the past week, the statement read.Russian troops have taken control of Fedorovka village in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

