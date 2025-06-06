Russia Hits Seven Ukrainian Military-Industrial Sites in Retaliation for Terror Attacks
10:02 GMT 06.06.2025 (Updated: 10:44 GMT 06.06.2025)
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense / Go to the mediabankA combat launch of a missile from the Iskander-M complex
© Sputnik / Press Service of the Russian Ministry of Defense/
The Russian military inflicted a mass strike on the military targets connected to the Ukrainian armed forces in response to Kiev's terrorist attacks, the Russian Defense MInistry said on Friday.
"Last night, in response to the terrorist actions of the Kiev regime, the armed forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive strike with long-range air, sea, and ground-based high-precision weapons, as well as with strike UAVs against design bureaus, enterprises producing and repairing weapons and military hardware of Ukraine, attack drone assembly workshops, flight training centers, and AFU weapons and military hardware depots," the ministry said on Telegram.
Russia carried out six group strikes on the military-industrial complex enterprises and other military facilities of Ukraine in the past week, and all the targets were hit successfully, the ministry added.
Russia's Tsentr group of forces has eliminated more than 3,435 Ukrainian soldiers over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"The enemy lost over 3,435 troops, 39 armored combat vehicles, including a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and five US-made M113 armored personnel carriers. [A total of] 44 vehicles and 29 field artillery pieces were destroyed," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Yug group of forces has eliminated more than 1,750 Ukrainian soldiers, while the Zapad group has eliminated over 1,490 Ukrainian troops, the ministry added.
Kiev has also lost over 1,565 soldiers in battles with the Sever group and over 1,240 soldiers in battles with the Vostok group over the past week, the statement read.
Russian troops have taken control of Fedorovka village in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.
"As a result of intensive operations, units of the Vostok Group of Forces liberated Fedorovka (Donetsk People's Republic)," the ministry said on Telegram.