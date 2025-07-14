https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/armenian-entrepreneur-karapetyan-unveils-plans-to-create-new-political-movement-1122435422.html
Armenian Entrepreneur Karapetyan Unveils Plans to Create New Political Movement
Armenian businessman Samvel Karapetyan, who remains in custody on charges of calling for a coup, announced on Monday that he would form a new political force.
"I am ... sincerely grateful to all those who express their support for me. Recently, my message has been discussed a lot, but unfortunately, various interpretations have been expressed that are far from reality. I think I have made myself very clear — we will create a fundamentally new political force," Karapetyan said on social media. He praised opposition political forces and people for "waging a real struggle against the anti-national policies" of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan. The businessman claimed that there were real professionals in the administration who did not share the government's values but saw no way out. "The formation of our political team has begun. We will do it our way," he said. Karapetyan has expressed support for the Armenian Apostolic Church during tensions between the Church and the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of making public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. The businessman pleaded not guilty.
"I am ... sincerely grateful to all those who express their support for me. Recently, my message has been discussed a lot, but unfortunately, various interpretations have been expressed that are far from reality. I think I have made myself very clear — we will create a fundamentally new political force," Karapetyan said on social media.
He praised opposition political forces and people for "waging a real struggle against the anti-national policies" of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
"But we have our own vision of ensuring a good future for Armenia. And we will go our own way, with our new team, without excluding interior political cooperation with associates. We will try to unite our people around fair and great goals. We will reject the black-and-white artificial division that the government has imposed on society, dividing and weakening our country," Karapetyan said.
The businessman claimed that there were real professionals in the administration who did not share the government's values but saw no way out.
"The formation of our political team has begun. We will do it our way," he said.
Karapetyan has expressed
support for the Armenian Apostolic Church during tensions between the Church and the Armenian government. On June 18, a court in Yerevan arrested Karapetyan for two months on charges of making public calls to seize power in Armenia, his lawyer Liana Gasparyan said. The businessman pleaded not guilty.