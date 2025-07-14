https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/german-export-sector-faces-us-tariff-pressure--merz-1122434980.html
German Export Sector Faces US Tariff Pressure — Merz
"If that happens, we will be forced to push most of our efforts in economic policy to the background, because it will overshadow everything else and deal a blow to the sorest spot of the German export sector," Merz told German broadcaster ARD. Merz added that, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, they plan to use the remaining time until August 1 to find a solution that would suit all parties. There are already precedents of such "sound" solutions, he said. On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the US would impose a 30% tariff on goods from the EU starting August 1, with previously imposed sectoral tariffs to remain in effect. In a letter published on Truth Social, the president said that if the EU decided to raise its tariffs on American goods, the US would add that number to its 30% tariffs on goods from EU countries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - If the United States imposes 30% tariffs, they will strike at the most vulnerable part of Germany’s export sector, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Sunday.
"If that happens, we will be forced to push most of our efforts in economic policy to the background, because it will overshadow everything else and deal a blow to the sorest spot of the German export sector," Merz told German broadcaster ARD.
Merz added that, together with French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, they plan to use the remaining time until August 1 to find a solution that would suit all parties. There are already precedents of such "sound" solutions, he said.
On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that the US would impose a 30% tariff
on goods from the EU starting August 1, with previously imposed sectoral tariffs to remain in effect. In a letter published on Truth Social, the president said that if the EU decided to raise its tariffs on American goods, the US would add that number to its 30% tariffs on goods from EU countries.