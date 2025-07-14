https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/germany-refuses-to-send-taurus-missiles-to-ukraine-despite-fresh-appeal-1122435235.html

Germany Refuses to Send Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Despite Fresh Appeal

Germany Refuses to Send Taurus Missiles to Ukraine Despite Fresh Appeal

Sputnik International

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview that Berlin will not supply Taurus missiles or Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, despite Kiev's renewed request.

2025-07-14T05:36+0000

2025-07-14T05:36+0000

2025-07-14T05:36+0000

military

boris pistorius

friedrich merz

volodymyr zelensky

germany

ukraine

nato

patriot

berlin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104432/25/1044322500_0:120:1280:840_1920x0_80_0_0_f4852422b776b652c9f413435c31beac.jpg

"We only have six [Patriot systems] left in Germany," Pistorius said. "That’s really too few, especially considering the NATO capability goals we have to meet. We definitely can’t give any more." Germany already gave Ukraine three such systems, two others had been lent to Poland and at least one was always unavailable due to maintenance or training, he recalled. The minister noted that on Monday he would meet with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth in Washington. During the meeting, the roadmap for ensuring European security by the United States will be discussed. According to Pistorius, the ministers will also discuss the sale of two Patriot systems to Germany by the United States, intended for Ukraine. As the minister added, Germany is also working on a "purchase plan" for military equipment by the country until the 2030s, which will include the purchase of tanks, submarines, drones and fighter jets. Earlier, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that Berlin would support Ukraine in developing its own long-range systems against the backdrop of the lifting of restrictions on strikes on Russian territory, agreed upon, according to Merz, with the United States, the United Kingdom and France. Later, the chancellor noted that the decision had been made several months ago. After a visit to Germany, Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview that Kiev and Berlin were working on the issue of Taurus supplies, but declined to disclose details. Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a meeting with representatives of international news agencies at the SPIEF in June, said that the use of Taurus missiles would damage relations between Russia and Germany, but would not affect the course of military action. Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergey Nechayev previously said that Russia would closely monitor Berlin's specific actions regarding the transfer of Taurus missiles to Ukraine and training of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in their use. Russia believes that arms supplies to Ukraine hinder the settlement of the conflict and directly involve NATO countries in it.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250531/europe-would-face-monstrous-war-if-ukraine-gets-taurus-missiles---russian-lawmaker-1122160111.html

germany

ukraine

berlin

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

germany refuses, german defense minister boris pistorius, taurus missiles