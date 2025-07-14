https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/moldovas-victory-bloc-calls-for-formation-of-union-state-with-russia---shor-1122436223.html

Moldova's Victory Bloc Calls for Formation of Union State With Russia - Shor

CHISINAU (Sputnik) - On Monday, Ilan Shor, leader of the Moldovan opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, announced the bloc's support for establishing a Union State... 14.07.2025, Sputnik International

"Pobeda will fight for the right to represent a free Moldova in parliament. We believe in our strength, because we have the votes of hundreds of thousands of people, and we will never betray their trust. Pobeda offers a clear and transparent program: for the Union State with Russia; for trade and economic cooperation with the EAEU countries; for cheap gas and fair prices; for the preservation of national identity and sovereignty," Shor wrote on Telegram.According to him, the bloc will closely monitor the actions of the Central Election Commission, acknowledging that the authorities may attempt to prevent the registration of the political formation.

