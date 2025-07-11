International
Moldova Trying to Woo Voters in Gagauzia Ahead of Campaign Period - Politician
Moldovan authorities have been campaigning in Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia ahead of the official start of the election campaign, while the region’s head, Yevgenia Gutsul, remains under house arrest, Alexei Lungu, the leader of the Chance party, part of the Moldovan opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, said on Friday.
A criminal investigation has been opened into Gutsul for allegedly violating campaign financing rules in the run-up to the 2023 regional elections, financing the banned Sor party and forging documents. Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for her. A court in Chisinau extended Gutsul's arrest until August 12 on Thursday. Lungu said that public trust in the judiciary had collapsed, with more and more citizens asking who was running the court – the law or the phone call from Chisinau. Moldovans will vote in parliamentary elections on September 28. Political blocs have️ until August 13 to register, while campaigning is allowed starting August 29. The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. The ruling party has been pushing to ban protests around the election date and expand the powers of Moldova’s security services to supposedly tackle "electoral corruption."
Moldova Trying to Woo Voters in Gagauzia Ahead of Campaign Period - Politician

People take part in an anti-government rally as part of the Movement for the People's protest action, in Kishinev, Moldova.
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldovan authorities have been campaigning in Moldova's autonomous region of Gagauzia ahead of the official start of the election campaign, while the region’s head, Yevgenia Gutsul, remains under house arrest, Alexei Lungu, the leader of the Chance party, part of the Moldovan opposition Pobeda (Victory) bloc, said on Friday.
"While the legitimately elected bashkan [head of Gagauzia] is unable to perform her duties, the central government is actively intervening in the region: they visit Gagauzia more often, distribute newspapers, use administrative resources and campaign — even before the official start of the election campaign. Instead of dialogue, there is repression. Instead of respecting people's choice, there is pressure and sabotage," Lungu said on Telegram.
A criminal investigation has been opened into Gutsul for allegedly violating campaign financing rules in the run-up to the 2023 regional elections, financing the banned Sor party and forging documents. Prosecutors are seeking a nine-year prison sentence for her. A court in Chisinau extended Gutsul's arrest until August 12 on Thursday.
Lungu said that public trust in the judiciary had collapsed, with more and more citizens asking who was running the court – the law or the phone call from Chisinau.
Moldovans will vote in parliamentary elections on September 28. Political blocs have️ until August 13 to register, while campaigning is allowed starting August 29.
The Moldovan government has been criticized for cracking down on the opposition and arbitrarily arresting its leaders. The ruling party has been pushing to ban protests around the election date and expand the powers of Moldova’s security services to supposedly tackle "electoral corruption."
