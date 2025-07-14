International
NATO Actively Prepares to Draw Moldova into Potential Armed Conflict with Russia - Russian Intel
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Take Control of Malinovka Village in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Malinovka Village in Zaporozhye Region
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region.
russia's special operation in ukraine
"As a result of active and decisive actions of the units of the Vostok [East] group of forces, the settlement of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces have also taken control of the settlement of Mayak in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 360 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
Russian Forces Take Control of Malinovka Village in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region.
"As a result of active and decisive actions of the units of the Vostok [East] group of forces, the settlement of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces have also taken control of the settlement of Mayak in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 360 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 360 servicepeople, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, a Kozak armored car and four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Take Control of Zelenaya Dolina Settlement in DPR
11 July, 11:34 GMT
