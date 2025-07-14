https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/russian-forces-take-control-of-malinovka-village-in-zaporozhye-region-1122436094.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Malinovka Village in Zaporozhye Region

On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region.

"As a result of active and decisive actions of the units of the Vostok [East] group of forces, the settlement of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces have also taken control of the settlement of Mayak in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 360 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.

