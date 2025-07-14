https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/russian-forces-take-control-of-malinovka-village-in-zaporozhye-region-1122436094.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Malinovka Village in Zaporozhye Region
Russian Forces Take Control of Malinovka Village in Zaporozhye Region
Sputnik International
On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region.
2025-07-14T09:36+0000
2025-07-14T09:36+0000
2025-07-14T09:36+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
russian defense ministry
hmmwv
russian armed forces
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121176564_0:188:2971:1859_1920x0_80_0_0_a760b869d481c73ab50ff1111b5c8c45.jpg
"As a result of active and decisive actions of the units of the Vostok [East] group of forces, the settlement of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement. The Russian forces have also taken control of the settlement of Mayak in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 360 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250711/russian-forces-take-control-of-zelenaya-dolina--settlement-in-dpr--1122427583.html
zaporozhye
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/0f/1121176564_121:0:2852:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c39569b3046b24dd5e8a95d78df1fca.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
russian forces take control, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
russian forces take control, zaporozhye region, russian defense ministry
Russian Forces Take Control of Malinovka Village in Zaporozhye Region
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry announced that Russian troops had taken control of the village of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region.
"As a result of active and decisive actions of the units of the Vostok [East] group of forces, the settlement of Malinovka in the Zaporozhye region has been liberated," the ministry said in a statement.
The Russian forces
have also taken control of the settlement of Mayak in the Donetsk People's Republic, the ministry added.
Russia's Battlegroup Tsentr has eliminated up to 360 Ukrainian troops over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 360 servicepeople, a US-made HMMWV armored combat vehicle, a Kozak armored car and four artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
Battlegroup Zapad has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers over the given period, the ministry added.