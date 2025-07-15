https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/american-volunteer-who-assisted-russian-forces-receives-russian-citizenship-1122442583.html

American Volunteer Who Assisted Russian Forces Receives Russian Citizenship

American Volunteer Who Assisted Russian Forces Receives Russian Citizenship

Sputnik International

Daniel Martindale, an American who supported Russian troops during the special military operation, has officially been granted a Russian passport in a ceremony at the DPR representative office in Moscow.

2025-07-15T08:03+0000

2025-07-15T08:03+0000

2025-07-15T08:25+0000

russia

denis pushilin

russia

ukraine

moscow

dpr

citizenship

russian citizenship

passport

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0f/1122442421_0:159:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8fd5b3dd9dbe943fbe6375abc9c71023.jpg

Denis Pushilin, head of the DPR, stated that the citizenship was awarded by presidential decree as "the highest form of state gratitude, a sign of special trust and respect." "Daniel did all this at great personal risk literally at every step. Identifying enemy positions, avoiding suspicion, and still managing to promptly relay critical intel. This demonstrates both exceptional personal courage and remarkable professionalism," Pushilin said. He revealed his desire to start a family and raise children in Russia as a true citizen, adding that his parents also dream of living in Russia.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20241226/about-28-million-people-receive-russian-citizenship-since-1992-1121275321.html

russia

ukraine

moscow

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

daniel martindale, russian troops, special military operation, granted a russian passport