American Volunteer Who Assisted Russian Forces Receives Russian Citizenship
Sputnik International
Daniel Martindale, an American who supported Russian troops during the special military operation, has officially been granted a Russian passport in a ceremony at the DPR representative office in Moscow.
Denis Pushilin, head of the DPR, stated that the citizenship was awarded by presidential decree as "the highest form of state gratitude, a sign of special trust and respect." "Daniel did all this at great personal risk literally at every step. Identifying enemy positions, avoiding suspicion, and still managing to promptly relay critical intel. This demonstrates both exceptional personal courage and remarkable professionalism," Pushilin said.
American Volunteer Who Assisted Russian Forces Receives Russian Citizenship

Daniel Martindale, an American who supported Russian troops during the special military operation, has officially been granted a Russian passport in a ceremony at the DPR representative office in Moscow.
Denis Pushilin, head of the DPR, stated that the citizenship was awarded by presidential decree as "the highest form of state gratitude, a sign of special trust and respect."
"Daniel did all this at great personal risk literally at every step. Identifying enemy positions, avoiding suspicion, and still managing to promptly relay critical intel. This demonstrates both exceptional personal courage and remarkable professionalism," Pushilin said.
Martindale was extracted from Ukrainian-controlled territory by Russian forces in November 2024.
Since February 2022, he spent two years providing Russia with coordinates of Ukrainian military targets.
His intel reportedly led to successful strikes against Ukraine's equipment and personnel.
"The dream [to get Russian citizenship] took root in my heart 10 years ago, long before the current conflict — the conviction that Russia is not just my home, but my family," Martindale shared.
He revealed his desire to start a family and raise children in Russia as a true citizen, adding that his parents also dream of living in Russia.
Заголовок открываемого материала