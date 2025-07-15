https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/patriot-systems-delivery-to-ukraine-will-take-months---german-defense-ministry-1122441836.html

Patriot Systems Delivery to Ukraine Will Take Months - German Defense Ministry

Sputnik International

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stated that the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine, following an agreement with the United States on their purchase in the coming days or weeks, will take months. This came after his meeting with Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

"It is clear that Ukraine really needs them [Patriot systems], and we have seen this. But do not have any illusions — the Patriot system, which we are talking about today that it should be sent to Ukraine, will take months to deliver. And it will take more days or weeks until a decision is made. But after that, everything will go quickly," Pistorius told reporters. The minister noted that the parties had decided not to report the number of systems being supplied, as discussions were ongoing on what exactly would be included in one unit of the system in terms of technical characteristics and the number of missiles. He estimated the cost of one battery at approximately $1 billion. Earlier, Pistorius said that the issue of a roadmap for ensuring the security of Europe by the United States would be discussed during the meeting. According to Pistorius, the ministers would also discuss the sale of two Patriot systems by the United States to Germany, intended for Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would be a legitimate target for Russia. The Kremlin emphasized that pumping Kiev with weapons by the West would not contribute to the success of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations and would have a negative effect.Boris Pistorius said that he had discussed with his US counterpart, Pete Hegseth, the need to coordinate the possible reduction of US troops in Europe.“We have discussed what to do if this happens … We are speaking about how we step by step can coordinate the implementation of such decisions if they are made – but they have not been made yet – so that we together guarantee that there will be no dangerous gaps in the European security. So that we can avoid the situation when the United States withdraws something which we cannot replace in time,” Pistorius told reporters after the meeting with Hegseth.On June 5, Hegseth said that the United States intended to review the deployment of its troops around the world and restore deterrence in the Indo-Pacific region.

