Russia Enjoys Total Air Superiority, Trump's Patriot Pledge is Just Political Theater: Scott Ritter

President Trump has promised to dramatically enhance Ukraine's air defenses and has threatened "very severe" tariffs on Russia in his latest attempt to strong-arm Moscow into a peace deal on American terms. Sputnik asked prolific geopolitical commentator and former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter to weigh in.

Donald Trump's pledge to source "up to 17" Patriot batteries for Ukraine leaves an array of questions unanswered, like whether US allies will be willing to pony up, whether Ukraine has the personnel required to operate them, and whether the systems would even survive transit to their destination in conditions of near-total Russian air superiority in the skies over Ukraine, Ritter says.Delivering the air defense systems to Ukraine would be “a massive waste of money” that “won’t help Ukraine,” but hurt it, needlessly prolonging the conflict, in which time “thousands” more people will be killed, Ritter said.The CIA being tasked with procuring the Patriots opens the door to even more questions, according to Ritter."Germany has 12 Patriot systems...Are the Germans going to relinquish all of their Patriot batteries? How many of those is the United States counting on? The United States may say, 'give us them all, we'll back you up'. But are the Germans really going to give up all 12 batteries?" Ritter asked."The same thing with Spain. Spain is said to be a potential source of Patriot batteries, but Spain has very few Patriot batteries that they've procured. And is Spain willing to give up all of its Patriot capability, knowing that the American backfill is dependent upon a production bottleneck that isn't going to change anytime soon?"Not All Patriots are Made Equal"Then we also have to remember, a Patriot battery is not a Patriot battery," Ritter said.Tariff Threat Could BackfireBeside the Patriot announcement is Trump's threat of 100% secondary sanctions on countries cooperating with Russia. Making good on these threats would be "foolhardy" to say the least, according to Ritter."Trump just recently unraveled the disaster he made by putting sanctions on China back in April. China's retaliation on rare earth minerals destroyed the American automobile industry. And only recently did Donald Trump get a new arrangement with China where the pipeline for these magnetic materials and rare earth minerals will once again be opened. But production has already been disrupted. And now if you're talking about putting on another 100%. First of all, even before that 100% goes on, who's going to sign contracts today, believing that in 50 days, the entire thing will unravel because of sanctions. This is disruptive in the extreme."Secondly, "do you think China is just going to sit there and go 'okay, yeah, give us that 100%. We'll do nothing'? No, they'll retaliate again. It's ridiculous. India isn't going to put up with this. And Brazil has already indicated that if the United States wants to play tariff games, then Brazil will just cut off all trade with the United States," the analyst stressed.

