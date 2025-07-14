https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/russia-enjoys-total-air-superiority-trumps-patriot-pledge-is-just-political-theater-scott-ritter-1122439775.html
Russia Enjoys Total Air Superiority, Trump's Patriot Pledge is Just Political Theater: Scott Ritter
Russia Enjoys Total Air Superiority, Trump's Patriot Pledge is Just Political Theater: Scott Ritter
President Trump has promised to dramatically enhance Ukraine's air defenses and has threatened "very severe" tariffs on Russia in his latest attempt to strong-arm Moscow into a peace deal on American terms. Sputnik asked prolific geopolitical commentator and former US Marine Corps intelligence analyst Scott Ritter to weigh in.
Donald Trump's pledge to source "up to 17" Patriot batteries for Ukraine leaves an array of questions unanswered, like whether US allies will be willing to pony up, whether Ukraine has the personnel required to operate them, and whether the systems would even survive transit to their destination in conditions of near-total Russian air superiority in the skies over Ukraine, Ritter says.Delivering the air defense systems to Ukraine would be “a massive waste of money” that “won’t help Ukraine,” but hurt it, needlessly prolonging the conflict, in which time “thousands” more people will be killed, Ritter said.The CIA being tasked with procuring the Patriots opens the door to even more questions, according to Ritter."Germany has 12 Patriot systems...Are the Germans going to relinquish all of their Patriot batteries? How many of those is the United States counting on? The United States may say, 'give us them all, we'll back you up'. But are the Germans really going to give up all 12 batteries?" Ritter asked."The same thing with Spain. Spain is said to be a potential source of Patriot batteries, but Spain has very few Patriot batteries that they've procured. And is Spain willing to give up all of its Patriot capability, knowing that the American backfill is dependent upon a production bottleneck that isn't going to change anytime soon?"Not All Patriots are Made Equal"Then we also have to remember, a Patriot battery is not a Patriot battery," Ritter said.Tariff Threat Could BackfireBeside the Patriot announcement is Trump's threat of 100% secondary sanctions on countries cooperating with Russia. Making good on these threats would be "foolhardy" to say the least, according to Ritter."Trump just recently unraveled the disaster he made by putting sanctions on China back in April. China's retaliation on rare earth minerals destroyed the American automobile industry. And only recently did Donald Trump get a new arrangement with China where the pipeline for these magnetic materials and rare earth minerals will once again be opened. But production has already been disrupted. And now if you're talking about putting on another 100%. First of all, even before that 100% goes on, who's going to sign contracts today, believing that in 50 days, the entire thing will unravel because of sanctions. This is disruptive in the extreme."Secondly, "do you think China is just going to sit there and go 'okay, yeah, give us that 100%. We'll do nothing'? No, they'll retaliate again. It's ridiculous. India isn't going to put up with this. And Brazil has already indicated that if the United States wants to play tariff games, then Brazil will just cut off all trade with the United States," the analyst stressed.
Russia Enjoys Total Air Superiority, Trump's Patriot Pledge is Just Political Theater: Scott Ritter
President Trump has promised to dramatically enhance Ukraine's air defenses, and threatened "very severe" tariffs on Russia and its partners in his latest attempt to strong-arm Moscow into a peace deal on American terms. Sputnik asked prolific geopolitical commentator and former US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter to weigh in.
Donald Trump's pledge to source "up to 17" Patriot batteries for Ukraine leaves an array of questions unanswered, like whether US allies will be willing to pony up, whether Ukraine has the personnel required to operate them, and whether the systems would even survive transit to their destination in conditions of near-total Russian air superiority in the skies over Ukraine, Ritter says.
“Russia right now enjoys relative freedom of activity over Ukraine in terms of drone operations, missile operations. They apparently have very good intelligence coverage of Ukraine. So as Patriot batteries are transferred to Ukraine there's an increased likelihood that they will be detected by the Russians and destroyed by the Russians before they're ever installed,” Ritter told Sputnik.
Delivering the air defense systems to Ukraine would be “a massive waste of money” that “won’t help Ukraine,” but hurt it, needlessly prolonging the conflict, in which time “thousands” more people will be killed, Ritter said.
“This is a political gesture being made by President Trump because he's embarrassed that he hasn't been able to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin into bending the knee to American demands on how to bring this war to an end,” the analyst emphasized.
The CIA being tasked with procuring the Patriots opens the door to even more questions, according to Ritter.
"This is a non-standard transaction. It's not the byproduct of extensive diplomacy and the defense departments of both nations getting together and talking about things. This is a CIA covert operation that has its roots, the political drive of a president who needs to be seen as doing something. So there's a lot of intent in here, but it's not backed up with a guaranteed outcome. We don't know if all of the systems that the CIA thinks can be made available are in fact available," the observer explained.
"Germany has 12 Patriot systems...Are the Germans going to relinquish all of their Patriot batteries? How many of those is the United States counting on? The United States may say, 'give us them all, we'll back you up'. But are the Germans really going to give up all 12 batteries?" Ritter asked.
"The same thing with Spain. Spain is said to be a potential source of Patriot batteries, but Spain has very few Patriot batteries that they've procured. And is Spain willing to give up all of its Patriot capability, knowing that the American backfill is dependent upon a production bottleneck that isn't going to change anytime soon?"
Not All Patriots are Made Equal
"Then we also have to remember, a Patriot battery is not a Patriot battery," Ritter said.
"There's old Patriot batteries, there's less old, there's new Patriot batteries. If you're giving away old Patriot batteries with old systems, first of all, many of these missiles may have already gone through a life extension program and are not suitable for continuing to be made operational. They may not function. And if they do function, they're not designed to do the kind of high-speed maneuvering and target acquisition that's affiliated with the modern Patriot. So even if you get numbers, the capabilities, they might as well not have a Patriot system," the observer stressed.
Tariff Threat Could Backfire
Beside the Patriot announcement is Trump's threat of 100% secondary sanctions on countries cooperating with Russia. Making good on these threats would be "foolhardy" to say the least, according to Ritter.
"Trump just recently unraveled the disaster he made by putting sanctions on China back in April. China's retaliation on rare earth minerals destroyed the American automobile industry. And only recently did Donald Trump get a new arrangement with China where the pipeline for these magnetic materials and rare earth minerals will once again be opened. But production has already been disrupted. And now if you're talking about putting on another 100%. First of all, even before that 100% goes on, who's going to sign contracts today, believing that in 50 days, the entire thing will unravel because of sanctions. This is disruptive in the extreme."
Secondly, "do you think China is just going to sit there and go 'okay, yeah, give us that 100%. We'll do nothing'? No, they'll retaliate again. It's ridiculous. India isn't going to put up with this. And Brazil has already indicated that if the United States wants to play tariff games, then Brazil will just cut off all trade with the United States," the analyst stressed.
In other words, while Trump's tariff and sanctions threat may be "designed to weaken the Russian will...all it's going to do is collapse the American economy, and it will be the United States that pulls back and withdraws and shows weakness, not Russia and not Russia's allies," Ritter summed up.