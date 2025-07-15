https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/world-unlikely-to-halt-trade-with-russia-over-tariffs-promised-by-trump---expert-1122441674.html

World Unlikely to Halt Trade With Russia Over Tariffs Promised by Trump - Expert

World Unlikely to Halt Trade With Russia Over Tariffs Promised by Trump - Expert

Sputnik International

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former Assistant Treasury Secretary Paul Craig Roberts told Sputnik that the tariffs promised by US President Donald Trump on countries... 15.07.2025

"President Trump is turning the US into an unreliable trade partner, and encouraging alternatives to the use of the dollar to settle trade balances. Countries need energy and food and are unlikely to abandon secure sources in order to please Trump," Roberts said. He stressed that, in fact, Trump had not done anything to facilitate a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine. On Monday, Trump said the United States would impose 100% secondary tariffs against Russia if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days. During his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, the US president also said that Washington would supply weapons to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. The president also said that the military aid would include Patriot air defense systems with all the weapon's components. On July 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik that the terms of the negotiations were being coordinated. Following that, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov stated that Moscow was ready for the third round of talks with Ukraine.

