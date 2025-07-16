https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/chinese-foreign-ministry-stresses-ideological-bias-of-us-envoy-to-un-nominee-waltz-1122447659.html

Chinese Foreign Ministry Stresses Ideological Bias of US Envoy to UN Nominee Waltz

Chinese Foreign Ministry Stresses Ideological Bias of US Envoy to UN Nominee Waltz

Sputnik International

Statements by Mike Waltz nominated to serve as US envoy to the United Nations about the "malicious behavior" of the Chinese Communist Party reflect the typical ideological bias of some US politicians, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told Sputnik on Wednesday.

2025-07-16T10:50+0000

2025-07-16T10:50+0000

2025-07-16T10:50+0000

world

china

mike waltz

chinese foreign ministry

the united nations (un)

us-china relations

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121965127_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac17a135068cf202c84e49e82db46aa.jpg

On July 15, Waltz said that China's "malicious behavior" and growing influence in the organization will be "top of mind" for him if he is confirmed for the post. He noted that China strongly opposes this standpoint and calls on the US to view China and Chinese-US relations objectively and rationally, as well as to take practical steps to promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the bilateral relations. On May 1, US President Donald Trump ousted Waltz as his national security advisor following the Signal leak incident in March and nominated him to become the next US ambassador to the UN.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trumps-policy-risks-multi-front-storm-erodes-dollar-1122439285.html

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

waltz ideology, walz envoy un, wals biases politics, walz china biases