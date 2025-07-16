https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/chinese-foreign-ministry-stresses-ideological-bias-of-us-envoy-to-un-nominee-waltz-1122447659.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry Stresses Ideological Bias of US Envoy to UN Nominee Waltz
Statements by Mike Waltz nominated to serve as US envoy to the United Nations about the "malicious behavior" of the Chinese Communist Party reflect the typical ideological bias of some US politicians, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On July 15, Waltz said that China's "malicious behavior" and growing influence in the organization will be "top of mind" for him if he is confirmed for the post. He noted that China strongly opposes this standpoint and calls on the US to view China and Chinese-US relations objectively and rationally, as well as to take practical steps to promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the bilateral relations. On May 1, US President Donald Trump ousted Waltz as his national security advisor following the Signal leak incident in March and nominated him to become the next US ambassador to the UN.
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Statements by Mike Waltz nominated to serve as US envoy to the United Nations about the "malicious behavior" of the Chinese Communist Party reflect the typical ideological bias of some US politicians, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On July 15, Waltz said that China's "malicious behavior" and growing influence in the organization will be "top of mind" for him if he is confirmed for the post.
"These statements reflect the typical ideological bias and 'zero-sum game' mentality of the Cold War era, characteristic of some US politicians," Lin said.
He noted that China strongly opposes this standpoint and calls on the US to view China and Chinese-US relations objectively and rationally, as well as to take practical steps to promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the bilateral relations.
On May 1, US President Donald Trump ousted Waltz as his national security advisor
following the Signal leak incident in March and nominated him to become the next US ambassador to the UN.