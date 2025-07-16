International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/chinese-foreign-ministry-stresses-ideological-bias-of-us-envoy-to-un-nominee-waltz-1122447659.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry Stresses Ideological Bias of US Envoy to UN Nominee Waltz
Chinese Foreign Ministry Stresses Ideological Bias of US Envoy to UN Nominee Waltz
Sputnik International
Statements by Mike Waltz nominated to serve as US envoy to the United Nations about the "malicious behavior" of the Chinese Communist Party reflect the typical ideological bias of some US politicians, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told Sputnik on Wednesday.
2025-07-16T10:50+0000
2025-07-16T10:50+0000
world
china
mike waltz
chinese foreign ministry
the united nations (un)
us-china relations
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121965127_0:163:3062:1885_1920x0_80_0_0_8ac17a135068cf202c84e49e82db46aa.jpg
On July 15, Waltz said that China's "malicious behavior" and growing influence in the organization will be "top of mind" for him if he is confirmed for the post. He noted that China strongly opposes this standpoint and calls on the US to view China and Chinese-US relations objectively and rationally, as well as to take practical steps to promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the bilateral relations. On May 1, US President Donald Trump ousted Waltz as his national security advisor following the Signal leak incident in March and nominated him to become the next US ambassador to the UN.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250714/trumps-policy-risks-multi-front-storm-erodes-dollar-1122439285.html
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/01/1121965127_166:0:2897:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_053a7c8bd757f3bac5c28d1dec7a50bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
waltz ideology, walz envoy un, wals biases politics, walz china biases
waltz ideology, walz envoy un, wals biases politics, walz china biases

Chinese Foreign Ministry Stresses Ideological Bias of US Envoy to UN Nominee Waltz

10:50 GMT 16.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonNational Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington.
National Security Advisor Mike Waltz speaks during a television interview at the White House, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Washington. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2025
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
Subscribe
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Statements by Mike Waltz nominated to serve as US envoy to the United Nations about the "malicious behavior" of the Chinese Communist Party reflect the typical ideological bias of some US politicians, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian told Sputnik on Wednesday.
On July 15, Waltz said that China's "malicious behavior" and growing influence in the organization will be "top of mind" for him if he is confirmed for the post.
"These statements reflect the typical ideological bias and 'zero-sum game' mentality of the Cold War era, characteristic of some US politicians," Lin said.
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before signing an executive order in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, March 31, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2025
Analysis
Trump's Policy Risks Multi-Front Storm, Erodes Dollar
14 July, 18:17 GMT
He noted that China strongly opposes this standpoint and calls on the US to view China and Chinese-US relations objectively and rationally, as well as to take practical steps to promote the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of the bilateral relations.
On May 1, US President Donald Trump ousted Waltz as his national security advisor following the Signal leak incident in March and nominated him to become the next US ambassador to the UN.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала