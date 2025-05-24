https://sputnikglobe.com/20250524/trump-rubio-working-to-dismantle-deep-state-within-national-security-council---reports-1122120175.html

Trump, Rubio Working to Dismantle ‘Deep State’ Within National Security Council - Reports

US President Donald Trump, along with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, has been working to restructure the National Security Council (NSC) to dismantle the influence of the "deep state" within the key body, Axios reported on Friday, citing unnamed White House officials.

The major overhaul of the NSC will involve cutting its staff from the current 350 staffers to about half, as well as transferring many of its powers to the State Department and the Pentagon, the report said. Rubio said in a statement to the outlet that the downsizing of the NSC aligns with its original purpose and Trump’s vision, and will enable the council to collaborate more effectively with other agencies in the administration, according to the report. Another White House official noted that the restructured NSC will focus on coordinating and advising rather than implementing policy, the report added. Despite the changes, Rubio is expected to retain his position as the acting national security adviser, according to the report. Earlier in May, Trump announced the dismissal of then-National Security Advisor Mike Waltz, who was a key figure in the scandal involving the leak of classified information through the Signal messenger. The US leader stated that he would nominate Waltz for the position of the next US Ambassador to the UN.

