Increased Military Spending Can Lead to EU Using Russia's Frozen Assets - Shoigu
Increased Military Spending Can Lead to EU Using Russia's Frozen Assets - Shoigu
The European Union can turn to using the illegally frozen Russian assets in order to pacify the citizens concerned over increased military spending, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has said.
The Europeans discuss the possibility of transferring almost 200 billion euros stored in Euroclear, Brussels-based clearing house, into more risky assets with high returns, Shoigu said. At the same time, the West has already got used to stealing and exploiting other people's funds, as it has happened with Libya, Syria and Afghanistan, the secretary of the Russian Security Council added. After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia's foreign exchange reserves, totaling nearly 300 billion euros. More than 200 billion euros are in the EU, mainly in the accounts of Euroclear. The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned the freezing of Russia's central bank money in Europe as theft. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow could respond by withholding assets held in Russia by Western countries. Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.
Increased Military Spending Can Lead to EU Using Russia's Frozen Assets - Shoigu

17:24 GMT 16.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union can turn to using the illegally frozen Russian assets in order to pacify the citizens concerned over increased military spending, Russian Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu has said.
"An increase in military spending will lead to a significant deterioration in the macroeconomic indicators of the EU countries. Against this background, the already enormous debts of the NATO countries continue to grow. For example, by the end of 2024, Germany's public debt exceeded 2.6 trillion euros [$3 trillion] ... In order to minimize the risks of serious discontent among the citizens of their countries, it is possible that the EU will decide to use the illegally frozen, or to put it bluntly, stolen Russian assets," Shoigu said in an interview with the Kommersant newspaper out on Wednesday.
The Europeans discuss the possibility of transferring almost 200 billion euros stored in Euroclear, Brussels-based clearing house, into more risky assets with high returns, Shoigu said.
"At the same time, they believe that this method will allow them to avoid accusations of stealing sovereign capital. It is worth noting that in 2024 they 'earned' about 7 billion euros on interest. In the EU, they naively believe that they will get away with embezzlement of funds and this money will remain with them forever. However, the time will come when they will have to answer for every cent they steal," Shoigu said.
At the same time, the West has already got used to stealing and exploiting other people's funds, as it has happened with Libya, Syria and Afghanistan, the secretary of the Russian Security Council added.
After the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, the EU and G7 countries froze almost half of Russia's foreign exchange reserves, totaling nearly 300 billion euros. More than 200 billion euros are in the EU, mainly in the accounts of Euroclear.
The Russian Foreign Ministry has repeatedly condemned the freezing of Russia's central bank money in Europe as theft. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Moscow could respond by withholding assets held in Russia by Western countries.
Since his return to office in January, US President Donald Trump has been pushing the idea of greater military spending by US partners, including the members of NATO. The June 24-25 NATO summit in The Hague raised the target threshold for defense spending by alliance members to 5% of GDP, which countries are expected to reach by 2035.
