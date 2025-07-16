Kremlin Calls on All Parties to Put Pressure on Ukraine to Continue Talks With Russia
08:33 GMT 16.07.2025 (Updated: 09:26 GMT 16.07.2025)
© AP Photo / Efrem LukatskyУкраинские военнослужащие распаковывают противотанковые ракеты Javelin, доставленные в рамках помощи США в обеспечении безопасности Украины
© AP Photo / Efrem Lukatsky
Moscow is calling on all parties to put pressure on Ukraine so that a new round of negotiations with Russia can take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, Peskov said that Russia remains ready for a third round of negotiations with Ukraine, but proposals for a meeting have not yet been received from Kiev.
"We call on everyone to do this. In this case, the main ones are the mediation efforts of the United States — President [Donald] Trump and his team. Many statements have been made, many words about disappointment. Of course, we want to hope that in parallel with this, pressure is being exerted on the Ukrainian side [to continue negotiations," Peskov told reporters.
The US scheme for arms supplies to Ukraine is business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.
"This is business. There were deliveries before. No one stopped them. It is just a question of who pays for them," Peskov told reporters when asked to assess US President Donald Trump's decision to sell weapons to Europe so that they can supply them to Ukraine.
Europe has declared its readiness to spend untold amounts of money on weapons purchases to keep the conflict going, the official said.
"But, as far as the discussion is concerned, as far as we understand, there were statements by president Trump that in America’s plan, there is no talk of such deliveries [of long-range missiles to Ukraine]," Peskov said, adding that Moscow is carefully monitoring all statements on the supply of Western weapons to Ukraine, as the topic is high on the agenda.
There are still "remains of common sense" in Germany regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.
"There have been contradictory statements from Germany, although regarding the notorious Tauruses, it seems that some, let's say, remains of common sense are making themselves known and for now they are saying that Tauruses are not being supplied," Peskov told reporters.
A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is not planned in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized.
"No, not yet. But it could be organized very quickly," Peskov told reporters.
Europe is showing a completely extremely militaristic attitude, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine.
"So far we see that the Europeans are displaying a completely rabid militaristic attitude and declaring their intention to spend countless amounts of money on purchasing weapons in order to further provoke a continuation of the war," Peskov told reporters.
Europe will have its own disagreements over who will pay for arms supplies to Ukraine, the official added.