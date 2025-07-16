https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/kremlin-calls-on-all-parties-to-put-pressure-on-ukraine-to-continue-talks-with-russia-1122446840.html

Kremlin Calls on All Parties to Put Pressure on Ukraine to Continue Talks With Russia

Sputnik International

Moscow is calling on all parties to put pressure on Ukraine so that a new round of negotiations with Russia can take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Peskov said that Russia remains ready for a third round of negotiations with Ukraine, but proposals for a meeting have not yet been received from Kiev. The US scheme for arms supplies to Ukraine is business, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.Europe has declared its readiness to spend untold amounts of money on weapons purchases to keep the conflict going, the official said.There are still "remains of common sense" in Germany regarding the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.A telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump is not planned in the near future, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized.Europe is showing a completely extremely militaristic attitude, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, commenting on supplies of Western weapons to Ukraine.Europe will have its own disagreements over who will pay for arms supplies to Ukraine, the official added.

