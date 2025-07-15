International
Russia's Game: Shooting Down US-Made Missiles With Ease
Russia's Game: Shooting Down US-Made Missiles With Ease
Donald Trump may let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with more ATACMS missiles. Is it another ‘game changer’?
analysis
donald trump
joe biden
russia
ukraine
army tactical missile system (atacms)
buk-m3
s-300
s-400
tor-m2
Been There, Done That ATACMS missiles had already been supplied to Ukraine under former president Joe Biden and Russia knows how to shoot them down, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the "Bureau of Military-Political Analysis," tells Sputnik. What's ATACMS? Russian Interceptors The Right Tool for the Job Effective solution US Sinks Deeper Into Conflict US troops would be directly involved in launches of ATACMS, providing targeting and possibly remotely controlling missile systems, Mikhailov stresses. You Can't Scare Russia
russia
ukraine
Russia's Game: Shooting Down US-Made Missiles With Ease

Ekaterina Blinova
Donald Trump may let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with more ATACMS missiles. Is it another ‘game changer’?

Been There, Done That

ATACMS missiles had already been supplied to Ukraine under former president Joe Biden and Russia knows how to shoot them down, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the "Bureau of Military-Political Analysis," tells Sputnik.

What's ATACMS?

The Army Tactical Missile System is launched from the HIMARS MLRS.
One version has a 160 km range, but the other can reach 300 km.
It can carry cluster or high-explosive fragmentation warheads.

Russian Interceptors

Several Russian air defense systems can shoot down ATACMS, including the Tor-M2, Buk-M2, Buk-M3 and the S-350.
The S-300 series—namely the S-300, S-300V and S-300V4.
Last but not least is the S-400 Triumf
The Right Tool for the Job

The question is: Where can be ATACMS launched from—and what’s the target?
The missiles are launched from close by, but Russian radars detect them.
Depending on target distance and available air defenses, commanders direct the appropriate system to intercept.

Effective solution

The Tor system intercepts targets at up to 16 km.
The newest Buk-M3 can reach 100 km or more.
S-300V systems are capable of hitting targets at ranges of 200 to 300 km.

US Sinks Deeper Into Conflict

US troops would be directly involved in launches of ATACMS, providing targeting and possibly remotely controlling missile systems, Mikhailov stresses.

You Can't Scare Russia

"For now, this is just raising the stakes in negotiations—[the US] wants to scare Russia, to confuse it a bit," says the pundit. "Russia hears these 'threats,' takes note, but isn’t really tearing its hair out."
