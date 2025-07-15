https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/russias-game-shooting-down-us-made-missiles-with-ease-1122445452.html

Russia's Game: Shooting Down US-Made Missiles With Ease

Russia's Game: Shooting Down US-Made Missiles With Ease

Sputnik International

Donald Trump may let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with more ATACMS missiles. Is it another ‘game changer’?

2025-07-15T16:21+0000

2025-07-15T16:21+0000

2025-07-15T16:21+0000

analysis

donald trump

joe biden

russia

ukraine

army tactical missile system (atacms)

buk-m3

s-300

s-400

tor-m2

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/19/1122128979_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0b520a062d6563981c718dfe6e9bdffd.jpg

Been There, Done That ATACMS missiles had already been supplied to Ukraine under former president Joe Biden and Russia knows how to shoot them down, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the "Bureau of Military-Political Analysis," tells Sputnik. What's ATACMS? Russian Interceptors The Right Tool for the Job Effective solution US Sinks Deeper Into Conflict US troops would be directly involved in launches of ATACMS, providing targeting and possibly remotely controlling missile systems, Mikhailov stresses. You Can't Scare Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/uss-new-assistance-to-ukraine-could-include-long-range-atacms-missiles-1122441982.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/modular-version-of-buk-m3-air-defense-to-hunt-down-western-missiles-1118221247.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

atacms, us-made missiles, trump may send more atacms to ukraine, russian air defenses, s-300, s-400, buk, tor, s-400 triumf, russian missile system