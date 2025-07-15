https://sputnikglobe.com/20250715/russias-game-shooting-down-us-made-missiles-with-ease-1122445452.html
Russia's Game: Shooting Down US-Made Missiles With Ease
Donald Trump may let Ukraine strike deep into Russia with more ATACMS missiles. Is it another ‘game changer’?
2025
ATACMS missiles
had already been supplied to Ukraine under former president Joe Biden
and Russia knows how to shoot them down, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the "Bureau of Military-Political Analysis," tells Sputnik.
The Army Tactical Missile System is launched from the HIMARS MLRS.
One version has a 160 km range, but the other can reach 300 km.
It can carry cluster or high-explosive fragmentation warheads.
Several Russian air defense systems
can shoot down ATACMS, including the Tor-M2, Buk-M2, Buk-M3 and the S-350.
The S-300 series—namely the S-300, S-300V and S-300V4.
Last but not least is the S-400 Triumf
The Right Tool for the Job
The question is: Where can be ATACMS launched from—and what’s the target?
The missiles are launched from close by, but Russian radars detect them.
Depending on target distance and available air defenses, commanders direct the appropriate system to intercept.
The Tor system intercepts targets at up to 16 km.
The newest Buk-M3 can reach 100 km or more.
S-300V systems are capable of hitting targets at ranges of 200 to 300 km.
US Sinks Deeper Into Conflict
US troops would be directly involved in launches of ATACMS, providing targeting and possibly remotely controlling missile systems, Mikhailov stresses.
"For now, this is just raising the stakes in negotiations—[the US] wants to scare Russia, to confuse it a bit," says the pundit. "Russia hears these 'threats,' takes note, but isn’t really tearing its hair out."