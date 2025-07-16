https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/russian-forces-take-control-of-novokhatskoye-settlement-in-dpr--1122447278.html

Russian Forces Take Control of Novokhatskoye Settlement in DPR

The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novokhatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Russia's Tsentr Battelgroup has eliminated up to 425 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.The Zapad Battelgroup has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok Battelgroup has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian fuel and energy complex enterprises used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, destroyed two launchers and a control cabin of the S-300PS air defense missile system, the ministry said.

