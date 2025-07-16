https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/russian-forces-take-control-of-novokhatskoye-settlement-in-dpr--1122447278.html
Russian Forces Take Control of Novokhatskoye Settlement in DPR
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Novokhatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
Russia's Tsentr Battelgroup has eliminated up to 425 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.The Zapad Battelgroup has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok Battelgroup has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian fuel and energy complex enterprises used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, destroyed two launchers and a control cabin of the S-300PS air defense missile system, the ministry said.
"Units of the Vostok Battelgroup, as a result of successful offensive actions, liberated the settlement of Novokhatskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
Russia's Tsentr Battelgroup has eliminated up to 425 Ukrainian soldiers
over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to up to 425 servicepeople, two combat armored vehicles, three cars and three artillery pieces," the ministry said in a statement.
The Zapad Battelgroup has eliminated more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers and the Vostok Battelgroup has eliminated up to 200 Ukrainian troops, the ministry said.
"The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force MiG-29 aircraft," the statement read.
Additionally, the Russian armed forces struck Ukrainian fuel and energy complex enterprises used in the interests of the Ukrainian armed forces, destroyed two launchers and a control cabin of the S-300PS air defense missile system, the ministry said.