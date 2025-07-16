https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/transnistria-adopts-law-banning-propaganda-of-non-traditional-values---lawmaker-1122448510.html

Transnistria Adopts Law Banning Propaganda of Non-Traditional Values - Lawmaker

A law banning the propaganda of non-traditional values has been adopted in Transnistria, Andrei Safonov, a member of the region's parliament, said on Wednesday.

The lawmaker added that the legislation adopted in Transnistria is aimed at supporting those who promote "normal values in society." An LGBT* parade in Chisinau was held on June 15. Simultaneously, representatives of the opposition political bloc Victory, as well as religious groups and activists, held protests in the Moldovan capital against the LGBT march. Since 2022, the Moldovan Orthodox Church has been urging authorities to ban LGBT* festivals and marches. According to surveys conducted in the republic, the majority (85%) of Moldovan citizens oppose the legalization of same-sex marriages and support the preservation of traditional moral values. Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside of Chisinau's control.* LGBT is considered an extremist ideology in Russia

