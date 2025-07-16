https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/transnistria-adopts-law-banning-propaganda-of-non-traditional-values---lawmaker-1122448510.html
Transnistria Adopts Law Banning Propaganda of Non-Traditional Values - Lawmaker
A law banning the propaganda of non-traditional values has been adopted in Transnistria, Andrei Safonov, a member of the region's parliament, said on Wednesday.
TIRASPOL (Sputnik) - A law banning the propaganda of non-traditional values has been adopted in Transnistria, Andrei Safonov, a member of the region's parliament, said on Wednesday.
"This idea [to pass the law] emerged quite a while ago and is based on the fact that many countries are now pursuing policies to develop and support normal values. At the same time, we are witnessing a decline in moral standards among many people, as demonstrated by the gay* parade in Chisinau on June 15, where attempts were made to undermine the values of Orthodoxy, the traditional institution of marriage, and family in a country that adheres to these principles," Safonov said.
"We are normal, sensible people who do not want society to be fragmented into so-called dozens of genders. This is always done to destabilize a country... I believe that Transnistria has earned the right not to experience any of this," Safonov noted.
The lawmaker added that the legislation adopted in Transnistria is aimed at supporting those who promote "normal values in society."
An LGBT* parade in Chisinau was held on June 15. Simultaneously, representatives of the opposition political bloc Victory, as well as religious groups and activists, held protests in the Moldovan capital against the LGBT march.
Since 2022, the Moldovan Orthodox Church has been urging authorities to ban LGBT* festivals and marches. According to surveys conducted in the republic, the majority (85%) of Moldovan citizens oppose the legalization of same-sex marriages and support the preservation of traditional moral values.
Transnistria, 60% of whose population are Russians and Ukrainians, sought to secede from Moldova even before the collapse of the Soviet Union, fearing that Moldova would join Romania on a wave of nationalism. In 1992, after an unsuccessful attempt by the Moldovan authorities to resolve the problem by force, Transnistria became a territory virtually outside of Chisinau's control.
* LGBT is considered an extremist ideology in Russia