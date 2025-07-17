https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/colombian-president-announces-his-intention-to-end-relations-with-nato-1122449548.html

Colombian President Announces His Intention to End Relations With NATO

Colombia must distance itself from NATO, as well as from European countries that participate in military aggression, President Gustavo Petro said.

Colombia must distance itself from NATO, as well as from European countries that participate in military aggression, President Gustavo Petro said."We must leave NATO, there is no other way. And relations with Europe can no longer be built with those European governments that betray their own people and participate in bombings," Petro said on Wednesday, speaking at the closing of the Hague Group summit in Bogota. He added that Colombia, which is considered one of NATO's key global partners, should not participate in alliances where armies "drop bombs on children." Petro has previously criticized Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, and also questioned the policy of the Colombian Defense Ministry, which continues to purchase Israeli weapons despite the president's decree.

