https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/kremlin-continues-to-analyze-trumps-recent-statements-1122451725.html

Kremlin Continues to Analyze Trump's Recent Statements

Kremlin Continues to Analyze Trump's Recent Statements

Sputnik International

Moscow continues to analyze the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

2025-07-17T10:14+0000

2025-07-17T10:14+0000

2025-07-17T10:14+0000

world

russia

vladimir putin

us

donald trump

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/05/03/1121969427_0:0:2809:1580_1920x0_80_0_0_15cafd9505b48edf8f4068f48b3c71e4.jpg

Trump announced on Monday a plan for new military aid to Ukraine, specifically mentioning Patriot air defense missiles. This initiative involves European allies purchasing billions of dollars’ worth of US military equipment, including Patriot missile systems, for transfer to Kiev. Trump also said that he will impose 100% secondary tariffs against Russia if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days. If Russian President Vladimir Putin deems it necessary to comment on Trump's recent statements, he will do so, the official added.Once the process of exchanging the bodies of military personnel is completed, it will be necessary to determine the date of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.Russia is waiting for Ukraine's proposals on a date of the new round of talks, the official added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250716/us-empire-of-chaos-goes-to-war-against-brics-1122449077.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-nato showdown, ukraine crisis, nato ukraine, trump ukraine