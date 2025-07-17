International
Kremlin Continues to Analyze Trump's Recent Statements
Kremlin Continues to Analyze Trump's Recent Statements
Sputnik International
Moscow continues to analyze the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Trump announced on Monday a plan for new military aid to Ukraine, specifically mentioning Patriot air defense missiles. This initiative involves European allies purchasing billions of dollars’ worth of US military equipment, including Patriot missile systems, for transfer to Kiev. Trump also said that he will impose 100% secondary tariffs against Russia if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days. If Russian President Vladimir Putin deems it necessary to comment on Trump's recent statements, he will do so, the official added.Once the process of exchanging the bodies of military personnel is completed, it will be necessary to determine the date of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.Russia is waiting for Ukraine's proposals on a date of the new round of talks, the official added.
Kremlin Continues to Analyze Trump's Recent Statements

10:14 GMT 17.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow continues to analyze the recent statements made by US President Donald Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
Trump announced on Monday a plan for new military aid to Ukraine, specifically mentioning Patriot air defense missiles. This initiative involves European allies purchasing billions of dollars' worth of US military equipment, including Patriot missile systems, for transfer to Kiev. Trump also said that he will impose 100% secondary tariffs against Russia if no deal on the Ukraine conflict is reached in the next 50 days.
"We continue to analyze these statements," Peskov told reporters.
If Russian President Vladimir Putin deems it necessary to comment on Trump's recent statements, he will do so, the official added.
Once the process of exchanging the bodies of military personnel is completed, it will be necessary to determine the date of the third round of negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.

"The process of exchanges still needs to be completed. Additional coordination is being carried out. This is to fulfil the agreements that were reached during the second round. Well, and then we need to decide [on the date of the third round of negotiations]," Peskov told reporters.

Russia is waiting for Ukraine's proposals on a date of the new round of talks, the official added.
