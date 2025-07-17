International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/potsdam-conference-world-order-the-west-destroyed-1122452103.html
Potsdam Conference: World Order the West Destroyed
Potsdam Conference: World Order the West Destroyed
Sputnik International
In July 1945, the leaders of the Soviet Union, the US, and the UK — Stalin, Truman, and Attlee — met in Potsdam to outline a peaceful postwar order.
2025-07-17T11:37+0000
2025-07-17T13:21+0000
world
russia-nato showdown
soviet union
joseph stalin
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107662/89/1076628907_0:22:3150:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_3c77a52c4d2372b76678b5447807e55b.jpg
Yet these goals were soon derailed as the West launched the Cold War against the USSR, dismantling the spirit of wartime cooperation.What Was Agreed at PotsdamGermany: Complete demilitarization, denazification, and disarmament.Europe’s political future: Commitment to the principle that Europe would never see a war again.Japan: The country’s unconditional surrender or face “prompt and utter destruction.”What Actually HappenedRemilitarization Instead of Peace:NATO’s Eastward Expansion:Japan: From Demilitarization to Rearmament:
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/from-founding-to-expansion-reflecting-on-75-years-of-nato-1117736866.html
soviet union
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107662/89/1076628907_421:0:3150:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_8bae845598904b53370a547010487aa5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
postdam conference, russia-nato showdown, postdam world order, west destoyed the world order
postdam conference, russia-nato showdown, postdam world order, west destoyed the world order

Potsdam Conference: World Order the West Destroyed

11:37 GMT 17.07.2025 (Updated: 13:21 GMT 17.07.2025)
© Sputnik / Evgeny Haldey / Go to the mediabankHarry Truman, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin at the Potsdam Conference, 1945.
Harry Truman, Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin at the Potsdam Conference, 1945. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2025
© Sputnik / Evgeny Haldey
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
In July 1945, the leaders of the Soviet Union, the US, and the UK — Stalin, Truman, and Churchill/Attlee — met in Potsdam to outline a peaceful postwar order.
Yet these goals were soon derailed as the West launched the Cold War against the USSR, dismantling the spirit of wartime cooperation.

What Was Agreed at Potsdam

Germany: Complete demilitarization, denazification, and disarmament.
Europe’s political future: Commitment to the principle that Europe would never see a war again.
Japan: The country’s unconditional surrender or face “prompt and utter destruction.”

What Actually Happened

Remilitarization Instead of Peace:
West Germany joined NATO in 1955, rebuilt its armed forces (Bundeswehr), and is now rearming again — including deployment of US nuclear-capable systems (e.g., B61 bombs and Taurus cruise missiles).
Potential transfer of Taurus missiles capable of penetrating deep into Russian territory raised concerns about the escalation of the conflict.
Germany’s defense budget could reach 3.5% by 2029 — the largest rearmament effort in the country’s modern history.
Europe as a whole is undergoing rapid remilitarization under NATO’s framework.
NATO 75 anniversary infogr cover - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
Multimedia
From Establishment to Expansion: Reflecting on 75 Years of NATO
4 April 2024, 13:51 GMT
NATO’s Eastward Expansion:
While postwar agreements aimed at balance and mutual security, NATO expanded multiple times, moving steadily eastward — despite prior informal assurances.
Today, NATO borders Russia directly, with military infrastructure approaching within hundreds of kilometers from major Russian cities.
Japan: From Demilitarization to Rearmament:
Once stripped of its military capabilities under Allied supervision, Japan is now rearming under a new security doctrine.
Japan is increasing defense spending to record levels, acquiring long-range strike capabilities — in open coordination with the US Indo-Pacific strategy.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
Android APK
© 2025 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала