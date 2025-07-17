Potsdam Conference: World Order the West Destroyed
In July 1945, the leaders of the Soviet Union, the US, and the UK — Stalin, Truman, and Churchill/Attlee — met in Potsdam to outline a peaceful postwar order.
Yet these goals were soon derailed as the West launched the Cold War against the USSR, dismantling the spirit of wartime cooperation.
What Was Agreed at Potsdam
Germany: Complete demilitarization, denazification, and disarmament.
Europe’s political future: Commitment to the principle that Europe would never see a war again.
Japan: The country’s unconditional surrender or face “prompt and utter destruction.”
What Actually Happened
Remilitarization Instead of Peace:
West Germany joined NATO in 1955, rebuilt its armed forces (Bundeswehr), and is now rearming again — including deployment of US nuclear-capable systems (e.g., B61 bombs and Taurus cruise missiles).
Potential transfer of Taurus missiles capable of penetrating deep into Russian territory raised concerns about the escalation of the conflict.
Germany’s defense budget could reach 3.5% by 2029 — the largest rearmament effort in the country’s modern history.
Europe as a whole is undergoing rapid remilitarization under NATO’s framework.
NATO’s Eastward Expansion:
While postwar agreements aimed at balance and mutual security, NATO expanded multiple times, moving steadily eastward — despite prior informal assurances.
Today, NATO borders Russia directly, with military infrastructure approaching within hundreds of kilometers from major Russian cities.
Japan: From Demilitarization to Rearmament:
Once stripped of its military capabilities under Allied supervision, Japan is now rearming under a new security doctrine.
Japan is increasing defense spending to record levels, acquiring long-range strike capabilities — in open coordination with the US Indo-Pacific strategy.