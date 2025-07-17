https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/potsdam-conference-world-order-the-west-destroyed-1122452103.html

Potsdam Conference: World Order the West Destroyed

Potsdam Conference: World Order the West Destroyed

Sputnik International

In July 1945, the leaders of the Soviet Union, the US, and the UK — Stalin, Truman, and Attlee — met in Potsdam to outline a peaceful postwar order.

2025-07-17T11:37+0000

2025-07-17T11:37+0000

2025-07-17T13:21+0000

world

russia-nato showdown

soviet union

joseph stalin

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107662/89/1076628907_0:22:3150:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_3c77a52c4d2372b76678b5447807e55b.jpg

Yet these goals were soon derailed as the West launched the Cold War against the USSR, dismantling the spirit of wartime cooperation.What Was Agreed at PotsdamGermany: Complete demilitarization, denazification, and disarmament.Europe’s political future: Commitment to the principle that Europe would never see a war again.Japan: The country’s unconditional surrender or face “prompt and utter destruction.”What Actually HappenedRemilitarization Instead of Peace:NATO’s Eastward Expansion:Japan: From Demilitarization to Rearmament:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/from-founding-to-expansion-reflecting-on-75-years-of-nato-1117736866.html

soviet union

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

postdam conference, russia-nato showdown, postdam world order, west destoyed the world order