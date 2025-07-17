International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Pause Because of Kiev - Foreign Ministry
Russia-Ukraine Talks on Pause Because of Kiev - Foreign Ministry
Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are on pause due to Kiev because they are either avoiding the talks or cannot formulate when they will be ready for a new meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
The Russian delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine and expects Kiev to continue the negotiation process, Zakharova added.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are on pause due to Kiev because they are either avoiding the talks or cannot formulate when they will be ready for a new meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
"Right now, however, they [the negotiations] have been suspended on the Ukrainian side. They said that they needed a stable, sustainable ceasefire. But, you see, they are either avoiding another round, or they have not yet formulated when they will or are ready to conduct it," Zakharova said at a briefing.
The Russian delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine and expects Kiev to continue the negotiation process, Zakharova added.
