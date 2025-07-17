https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/russia-ukraine-talks-on-pause-because-of-kiev---foreign-ministry-1122453452.html

Russia-Ukraine Talks on Pause Because of Kiev - Foreign Ministry

Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine are on pause due to Kiev because they are either avoiding the talks or cannot formulate when they will be ready for a new meeting, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

istanbul

The Russian delegation is ready to arrive in Istanbul for the third round of negotiations with Ukraine and expects Kiev to continue the negotiation process, Zakharova added.

istanbul

