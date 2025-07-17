International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Degtyarnoye in the Kharkov region, Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region, and Popov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/0c/1f/1121317803_30:0:3671:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a607f7598eb6583c4133623f743c3a50.jpg
"Russian troops liberated the settlements of Degtyarnoye in the Kharkov Region, Popov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Dnepr group of forces had secured Kamenskoye after eliminating up to 65 Ukrainian troops over the past day.Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 420 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers over the given period, the ministry said, adding that Russian air defense systems shot down two long-range Ukrainian Neptune missiles and 308 drones.At the same time, the Russian armed forces struck the shelters of the Ukrainian air defense systems and the airfield facilities, the ministry added.
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have taken control of the settlement of Degtyarnoye in the Kharkov region, Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region, and Popov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.
"Russian troops liberated the settlements of Degtyarnoye in the Kharkov Region, Popov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement, adding that the Dnepr group of forces had secured Kamenskoye after eliminating up to 65 Ukrainian troops over the past day.
Russia's Tsentr Battlegroup has eliminated more than 420 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to more than 420 servicepeople, three combat armored vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, five cars, as well as four artillery pieces and an Israeli-made RADA radar station," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia's Zapad Battlegroup has eliminated more than 215 Ukrainian soldiers over the given period, the ministry said, adding that Russian air defense systems shot down two long-range Ukrainian Neptune missiles and 308 drones.
At the same time, the Russian armed forces struck the shelters of the Ukrainian air defense systems and the airfield facilities, the ministry added.
