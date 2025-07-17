https://sputnikglobe.com/20250717/zelenskys-money-could-feed-several-continents---russias-foreign-ministry-1122453700.html

Zelensky's Money Could Feed Several Continents - Russia's Foreign Ministry

Volodymyr Zelensky's personal fortune could feed several continents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Zakharova was commenting on Zelensky's appeal to allies at the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome to increase financial aid to Kiev, since the country is already spending funds "out of its own pocket." On July 14, during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump said Washington would supply weapons to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. The president also said that the military aid would include Patriot air defense systems with all the weapon's components. Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.

