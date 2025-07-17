International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Zelensky's Money Could Feed Several Continents - Russia's Foreign Ministry
Zelensky's Money Could Feed Several Continents - Russia's Foreign Ministry
Volodymyr Zelensky's personal fortune could feed several continents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Zakharova was commenting on Zelensky's appeal to allies at the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome to increase financial aid to Kiev, since the country is already spending funds "out of its own pocket." On July 14, during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump said Washington would supply weapons to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. The president also said that the military aid would include Patriot air defense systems with all the weapon's components. Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
Zelensky's Money Could Feed Several Continents - Russia's Foreign Ministry

17:29 GMT 17.07.2025
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Volodymyr Zelensky's personal fortune could feed several continents, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
Zakharova was commenting on Zelensky's appeal to allies at the fourth Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome to increase financial aid to Kiev, since the country is already spending funds "out of its own pocket."

"I would like to ask a question: from what pocket? What pocket did Zelensky mean? If it was his personal pocket, then it would be possible to rummage around in it. There would be enough there not only to heat Ukraine. I think it would be possible to feed several continents from that pocket," the spokeswoman told a briefing.

On July 14, during his meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, US President Donald Trump said Washington would supply weapons to Ukraine, with European nations covering all the costs. He called it a "very big deal" with "billions of dollars worth of military equipment" to be purchased from the US. The president also said that the military aid would include Patriot air defense systems with all the weapon's components.
Russia believes that supplying arms to Ukraine hinders peace efforts and drags NATO allies into the conflict. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stated that any shipments containing weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia.
