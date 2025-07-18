https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/azerbaijani-ombudsmans-office-says-its-staff-visited-detained-employees-of-sputnik-1122457380.html

Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Says Its Staff Visited Detained Employees of Sputnik

Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Says Its Staff Visited Detained Employees of Sputnik

Sputnik International

Employees of the Azerbaijani ombudsman's office visited each of the Russian citizens detained in Baku, including employees of Sputnik, a representative of the office told Sputnik on Friday.

2025-07-18T16:40+0000

2025-07-18T16:40+0000

2025-07-18T16:40+0000

world

azerbaijan

sputnik

baku

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/01/1122371337_0:0:505:284_1920x0_80_0_0_e64946f5803d891e89844d50af34246b.jpg

On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), Editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov have been arrested for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees. Requests for medical assistance from Russians detained in Baku have been satisfied, the office added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/azerbaijani-press-councils-claims-against-sputnik-empty-as-drum---rossiya-segodnya-ceo-1122431548.html

azerbaijan

baku

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

azerbaijan crackdown on media, azerbaijan crackdown sputnik, sputnik journalists arrested, azerbaijan sputnik