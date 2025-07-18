https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/azerbaijani-ombudsmans-office-says-its-staff-visited-detained-employees-of-sputnik-1122457380.html
Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Says Its Staff Visited Detained Employees of Sputnik
Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Says Its Staff Visited Detained Employees of Sputnik
Sputnik International
Employees of the Azerbaijani ombudsman's office visited each of the Russian citizens detained in Baku, including employees of Sputnik, a representative of the office told Sputnik on Friday.
2025-07-18T16:40+0000
2025-07-18T16:40+0000
2025-07-18T16:40+0000
world
azerbaijan
sputnik
baku
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/01/1122371337_0:0:505:284_1920x0_80_0_0_e64946f5803d891e89844d50af34246b.jpg
On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), Editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov have been arrested for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees. Requests for medical assistance from Russians detained in Baku have been satisfied, the office added.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250712/azerbaijani-press-councils-claims-against-sputnik-empty-as-drum---rossiya-segodnya-ceo-1122431548.html
azerbaijan
baku
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/01/1122371337_62:0:477:311_1920x0_80_0_0_f7d639f93b04ef522813c5655ee30643.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
azerbaijan crackdown on media, azerbaijan crackdown sputnik, sputnik journalists arrested, azerbaijan sputnik
azerbaijan crackdown on media, azerbaijan crackdown sputnik, sputnik journalists arrested, azerbaijan sputnik
Azerbaijani Ombudsman's Office Says Its Staff Visited Detained Employees of Sputnik
BAKU (Sputnik) - Employees of the Azerbaijani ombudsman's office visited each of the Russian citizens detained in Baku, including employees of Sputnik, a representative of the office told Sputnik on Friday.
On June 30, the Azerbaijani authorities groundlessly detained seven people at Sputnik Azerbaijan (part of the Rossiya Segodnya media group), Editorial director Igor Kartavykh and editor-in-chief Yevgeny Belousov have been arrested for four months. The Rossiya Segodnya media group considers the actions of the Azerbaijani security forces unwarranted
and the accusations far-fetched. The functioning of the editorial office is blocked, neither consular staff nor relatives are allowed to see the detainees.
"As part of the activities of the national preventive mechanism of the commissioner for human rights [ombudsman] of Azerbaijan, each of the persons mentioned in your request met individually with members of the ombudsman's national preventive group, the conditions of detention and issues of their detention were studied on the spot," the office said.
Requests for medical assistance from Russians detained in Baku have been satisfied, the office added.