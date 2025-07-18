International
"Graham embodies the classic colonial imperialist figure, profiting from political decisions made in favor of the military-industrial complex," Lebanese expert Tariq Abboud told Sputnik.
His personal interests and profits from arms supplies dictate policies that focus on power, not law. He's aligned with those who benefit from prolonging the war for Western elites, Abboud explains.Already, timid voices are growing in Ukraine, as people begin to realize this conflict with Russia is pointless, especially with massive losses, including territory — all for the benefit of Western elites.*Lindsey Graham is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
Lindsey Graham* is a 'Classic Colonial Imperialist' Who Profits From US War Machine

09:13 GMT 18.07.2025
© AP Photo / Rod LamkeySen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, departs following a classified briefing on President Donald Trump's directed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Washington, Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, departs following a classified briefing on President Donald Trump's directed strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, Washington, Thursday, June 26, 2025. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2025
© AP Photo / Rod Lamkey
Subscribe
“Graham embodies the classic colonial imperialist figure, profiting from political decisions made in favor of the military-industrial complex,” Lebanese expert Tariq Abboud told Sputnik.
His personal interests and profits from arms supplies dictate policies that focus on power, not law. He’s aligned with those who benefit from prolonging the war for Western elites, Abboud explains.
“Graham believes Ukrainians will fight to the last man, but not for their own cause—only for foreign interests.“
Already, timid voices are growing in Ukraine, as people begin to realize this conflict with Russia is pointless, especially with massive losses, including territory — all for the benefit of Western elites.
Americas
Agent of Chaos: Lindsey Graham's Power Depends on War
30 June, 19:19 GMT
Americas
Agent of Chaos: Lindsey Graham's Power Depends on War
30 June, 19:19 GMT
*Lindsey Graham is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia
