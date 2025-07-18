https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/lindsey-graham-is-a-classic-colonial-imperialist-who-profits-from-us-war-machine-1122454747.html

Lindsey Graham* is a 'Classic Colonial Imperialist' Who Profits From US War Machine

Lindsey Graham* is a 'Classic Colonial Imperialist' Who Profits From US War Machine

Sputnik International

“Graham embodies the classic colonial imperialist figure, profiting from political decisions made in favor of the military-industrial complex,” Lebanese expert Tariq Abboud told Sputnik.

2025-07-18T09:13+0000

2025-07-18T09:13+0000

2025-07-18T10:16+0000

world

us

lindsey graham

russia-nato showdown

ukrainian crisis

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e9/07/0e/1122437011_0:0:2771:1558_1920x0_80_0_0_278d416c646fd0b1cc3e74445276044b.jpg

His personal interests and profits from arms supplies dictate policies that focus on power, not law. He’s aligned with those who benefit from prolonging the war for Western elites, Abboud explains.Already, timid voices are growing in Ukraine, as people begin to realize this conflict with Russia is pointless, especially with massive losses, including territory — all for the benefit of Western elites.*Lindsey Graham is listed as a terrorist and extremist in Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/agent-of-chaos-lindsey-grahams-power-depends-on-war-1122368402.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2025

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lindsey graham imperializm, lindsey graham colonialism, lindsey graham hawk, hawksing us politics, forever wars us, lindsey graham forever wars