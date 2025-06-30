International
Agent of Chaos: Lindsey Graham's Power Depends on War
Agent of Chaos: Lindsey Graham's Power Depends on War
Hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham* got President Donald Trump to strike Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. What's he gaining from the Middle East war?
americas
lindsey graham
us
donald trump
israel
russia
aipac
republican jewish coalition
humvee
military-industrial complex
Darling of Jewish LobbyRJC: Longtime Supporter of GrahamAIPAC is Another Backer More Wars - More Defense Contractors Backing Graham's 2026 Senate Bid at Stake *Designated terrorist in Russia
Agent of Chaos: Lindsey Graham's Power Depends on War

Ekaterina Blinova
Hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham* got President Donald Trump to strike Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. What’s he gaining from the Middle East war?

Darling of Jewish Lobby

The Republican Jewish Coalition was Graham’s top donor in his 2020 re-election, giving $111,000 (OpenSecrets).
Over $1 million more came via RJC, according to RJC's executive director Matt Brooks.
Brooks: “There is nobody more important in the US Senate" for the US-Israel partnership.
He raised $109 million in total.

RJC: Longtime Supporter of Graham

RJC leaders Larry Mizel and Sam Fox backed Graham’s 2014 re-election.
Fox gave $50,000 and Mizel $100,000 to his super PAC, West Main Street Values.
RJC board member Sheldon Adelson co-hosted a fundraiser for Graham’s 2016 presidential bid.
AIPAC is Another Backer

Graham major backer, billionaire Mizel, also sits on AIPAC’s board — the top pro-Israel lobby in the US.
Haaretz calls Mizel a key booster of pro-Israel Republicans who opens doors in Israel’s power circles for GOP politicians.

More Wars - More Defense Contractors Backing

Lockheed Martin gave Graham $102,000 in 2020, according to OpenSecrets
Boeing added $80,700 in 2024.
The Intercept notes most cash comes from defense-linked individual donors — like Humvee mogul Ron Perelman, who gave $500,000 to Graham’s 2016 run.

Graham's 2026 Senate Bid at Stake

Graham’s hawkish Iran stance apparently ties to his 2026 ambitions - he needs big donor cash.
RJC backs him as “one of the strongest advocates for the US Jewish community.”
Defense firms will pay too—if he keeps the bombs dropping.
*Designated terrorist in Russia
