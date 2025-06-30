https://sputnikglobe.com/20250630/agent-of-chaos-lindsey-grahams-power-depends-on-war-1122368402.html
Agent of Chaos: Lindsey Graham's Power Depends on War
Hawkish Senator Lindsey Graham* got President Donald Trump to strike Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. What’s he gaining from the Middle East war?
Darling of Jewish LobbyRJC: Longtime Supporter of GrahamAIPAC is Another Backer More Wars - More Defense Contractors Backing Graham's 2026 Senate Bid at Stake *Designated terrorist in Russia
The Republican Jewish Coalition
was Graham
’s top donor in his 2020 re-election, giving $111,000 (OpenSecrets).
Over $1 million more came via RJC, according
to RJC's executive director Matt Brooks.
Brooks: “There is nobody more important in the US Senate"
for the US-Israel partnership.
He raised $109 million in total.
RJC: Longtime Supporter of Graham
RJC leaders Larry Mizel and Sam Fox backed Graham’s 2014 re-election.
Fox gave $50,000 and Mizel $100,000 to his super PAC, West Main Street Values.
RJC board member Sheldon Adelson co-hosted a fundraiser for Graham’s 2016 presidential bid.
Graham major backer, billionaire Mizel, also sits on AIPAC’s board — the top pro-Israel lobby in the US.
Haaretz calls Mizel a key booster of pro-Israel Republicans who opens doors in Israel’s power circles for GOP politicians.
More Wars - More Defense Contractors Backing
Lockheed Martin gave Graham $102,000 in 2020, according to OpenSecrets
Boeing added $80,700 in 2024.
The Intercept notes
most cash comes from defense-linked individual donors — like Humvee mogul Ron Perelman, who gave $500,000 to Graham’s 2016 run.
Graham's 2026 Senate Bid at Stake
Graham’s hawkish Iran stance apparently ties to his 2026 ambitions - he needs big donor cash
.
RJC backs him as “one of the strongest advocates for the US Jewish community.”
Defense firms will pay too—if he keeps the bombs dropping.
*Designated terrorist in Russia