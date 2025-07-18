https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/putin-erdogan-discuss-in-detail-situation-in-middle-east-including-in-syria-1122457503.html

Putin, Erdogan Discuss in Detail Situation in Middle East, Including in Syria

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Friday, during which they thoroughly discussed current events in the Middle East, including the escalation of the situation in Syria, the Kremlin said.

Both leaders expressed deep concern over the latest developments in Syria and stressed the importance of swiftly stabilizing the situation through dialogue and strengthening national consensus, while respecting the legitimate rights of all representatives of the multi-religious Syrian society, as well as the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of the country, the Kremlin added. Putin thanked Erdogan for his readiness to facilitate direct Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul and confirmed Russia's fundamental commitment to finding a political and diplomatic solution to the conflict, the statement also said.

