RDIF Vows to Continue Investments Despite New EU Sanctions

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will continue to invest in promising Russian companies and promote them in international markets, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO and the Russian president's envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. As part of the new sanctions, the EU imposed a ban on transactions with 22 Russian banks, as well as with RDIF and its subsidiaries. He also called on the Europeans to engage in dialogue instead of resorting to the sanctions. These restrictions on the fund are an extension in addition to the sectoral sanctions imposed in March 2022, he added.

