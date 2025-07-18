https://sputnikglobe.com/20250718/rdif-vows-to-continue-investments-despite-new-eu-sanctions-1122457242.html
RDIF Vows to Continue Investments Despite New EU Sanctions
Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will continue to invest in promising Russian companies and promote them in international markets, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO and the Russian president's envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. As part of the new sanctions, the EU imposed a ban on transactions with 22 Russian banks, as well as with RDIF and its subsidiaries.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) will continue to invest in promising Russian companies and promote them in international markets, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF CEO and the Russian president's envoy for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, said on Friday.
Earlier in the day, the EU Council approved the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. As part of the new sanctions, the EU imposed a ban on transactions with 22 Russian banks, as well as with RDIF and its subsidiaries.
"RDIF will keep investing in promising Russian companies and promoting them in foreign markets," Dmitriev said on Telegram.
He also called on the Europeans to engage in dialogue instead of resorting to the sanctions.
"Today, additional sanctions against RDIF have been issued at the level of the EU, whose elite fears peace and remains trapped in hostile narratives, destroying the economy of the entire EU with their own hands. Brussels is imposing sanctions that are devastating for the Europeans themselves, depriving its consumers of stable energy supplies and driving European companies off the Russian market," Dmitriev also said.
These restrictions on the fund are an extension in addition to the sectoral sanctions imposed in March 2022, he added.